Jessie Ware Announces New Album, Shares New Song “Pearls” That! Feels Good! Due Out April 28 via PMR/Interscope

Photography by Jack Grange



Jessie Ware has announced a new album, That! Feels Good!, and shared a new song from it, “Pearls,” via a lyric video. That! Feels Good! is due out April 28 via PMR/Interscope. “Pearls” is another infectious dancefloor anthem from the queen of nu-disco in which she wants to dance and “shake it til the pearls fall off.” Listen below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Stuart Price, Sarah Hudson, and Coffee Clarence JR co-wrote and produced “Pearls.”

“‘Pearls’ is a record that doesn’t take itself too seriously but demands you to have a dance,” says Ware in a press release. “It’s inspired by divas like Donna Summer, Evelyn Champagne King, Teena Marie and Chaka khan and I guess attempts to show—in lightness—all the hats I try to wear (usually at the same time). It’s the second song you will hear from my collaboration with Stuart Price and Coffee—with the wonderful addition of Sarah Hudson—and hopefully gives you a taste of the fun we have working together.”

Of the new album, Ware says: “That! Feels Good! stems from over 10 years of understanding who I am, and who I enjoy being as an artist and the thrill of performance.”

That! Feels Good! is the follow-up to the acclaimed What’s Your Pleasure?, which was #5 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list. A deluxe edition, What’s Your Pleasure? The Platinum Pleasure, came out in 2021 and featured eight bonus tracks, including six new songs (stream it here).

Last July Ware shared the album’s “Free Yourself,” a new song that was described as “a taster session” to her fifth album. It was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared a video for “Free Yourself.”

That! Feels Good! Tracklist:

01 “That! Feels Good!”

02 “Free Yourself”

03 “Pearls”

04 “Hello Love”

05 “Begin Again”

06 “Beautiful People”

07 “Freak Me Now”

08 “Shake The Bottle”

09 “Lightning”

10 “These Lips”

