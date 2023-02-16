News

All





Jessie Ware Shares a Video for “Pearls” That! Feels Good! Due Out April 28 via PMR/Interscope





Jessie Ware is releasing a new album, That! Feels Good!, on April 28 via PMR/Interscope. Previously she shared the album’s lead single, “Pearls,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Now she has shared a fun music video for “Pearls” in which she does indeed “shake it til the pearls fall off,” as the lyrics to the song go. Sophie Muller (Kylie Minogue, Rihanna) and Theo Adams (Elton John, Years and Years) directed the video. Watch it below.

Stuart Price, Sarah Hudson, and Coffee Clarence JR co-wrote and produced “Pearls.”

“‘Pearls’ is a record that doesn’t take itself too seriously but demands you to have a dance,” said Ware in a previous press release. “It’s inspired by divas like Donna Summer, Evelyn Champagne King, Teena Marie and Chaka khan and I guess attempts to show—in lightness—all the hats I try to wear (usually at the same time). It’s the second song you will hear from my collaboration with Stuart Price and Coffee—with the wonderful addition of Sarah Hudson—and hopefully gives you a taste of the fun we have working together.”

Of the new album, Ware said: “That! Feels Good! stems from over 10 years of understanding who I am, and who I enjoy being as an artist and the thrill of performance.”

Ware added: “That! Feels Good! is a record to be enjoyed, to sing and shout the words back at me and to each other. It’s a culmination of hard work and total pleasure appreciating the job I have and the worlds I get to dive into. I have never felt so ready for people to hear something I’ve made.”

That! Feels Good! is the follow-up to the acclaimed What’s Your Pleasure?, which was #5 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list. A deluxe edition, What’s Your Pleasure? The Platinum Pleasure, came out in 2021 and featured eight bonus tracks, including six new songs (stream it here).

Last July Ware shared the album’s “Free Yourself,” a new song that was described as “a taster session” to her fifth album. It was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared a video for “Free Yourself.”

Read our print magazine article on Jessie Ware and What’s Your Pleasure?

Read our extended Q&A interview Jessie Ware on What’s Your Pleasure?

Read our 2017 Self-Portrait interview with Jessie Ware.

Read our 2014 interview with Jessie Ware.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.