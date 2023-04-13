News

All





Jessie Ware Shares Video for Lush New Song “Begin Again” That! Feels Good! Due Out April 28 via PMR/Interscope

Photography by Jack Grange



Jessie Ware is releasing a new album, That! Feels Good!, on April 28 via PMR/Interscope. Now she has shared the album’s latest single, the lush “Begin Again,” via a music video. The song expands on the sound of “Remember Where You Are,” the highlight of Ware’s last album, What’s Your Pleasure?, taking it to a more danceable place. Charlie Di Placido directed the video, which features Ware and various dancers. Watch it below.

Ware had this to say about the single in a press release: “‘Begin Again’ is where this album started. On a miserable afternoon during lockdown, James Ford zoomed Shungudzo and Danny Parker in Los Angeles. They were just waking up; it was already dark in London. Frustrated yet completely focused, we set about writing in a new—and unnatural—way over the internet. Dreaming of human touch, escapes to Brazil, beach bodies, holiday romances, all of it! I absolutely adore this song and I’m so excited for you to hear it, to hear the beautiful production by James and horns by Kokoroko, it’s the song that I knew I wanted to make as soon as I finished ‘Remember Where You Are.’”

Previously Ware shared the album’s lead single, “Pearls,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then Ware shared a fun music video for “Pearls” in which she did indeed “shake it til the pearls fall off,” as the lyrics to the song go.

Of the new album, Ware said in a previous press release: “That! Feels Good! stems from over 10 years of understanding who I am, and who I enjoy being as an artist and the thrill of performance.”

Ware added: “That! Feels Good! is a record to be enjoyed, to sing and shout the words back at me and to each other. It’s a culmination of hard work and total pleasure appreciating the job I have and the worlds I get to dive into. I have never felt so ready for people to hear something I’ve made.”

That! Feels Good! is the follow-up to the acclaimed What’s Your Pleasure?, which was #5 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list. A deluxe edition, What’s Your Pleasure? The Platinum Pleasure, came out in 2021 and featured eight bonus tracks, including six new songs (stream it here).

Last July Ware shared the album’s “Free Yourself,” a new song that was described as “a taster session” to her fifth album. It was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared a video for “Free Yourself.”

Read our print magazine article on Jessie Ware and What’s Your Pleasure?

Read our extended Q&A interview Jessie Ware on What’s Your Pleasure?

Read our 2017 Self-Portrait interview with Jessie Ware.

Read our 2014 interview with Jessie Ware.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.