News

All





Jessie Ware – Stream the New Album and Read Our Rave Review of It That! Feels Good! Out Now via Interscope

Photography by Jack Grange



Jessie Ware has released a new album, That! Feels Good!, today via Interscope. Now that it’s out you can stream the whole thing here and read our rave 9/10 review of it. Stream the album below and read the review, which we posted today, here. Below are also Ware’s recently announced tour dates.

Ware had this to say about the album in a press release: “This is for me. Well, it’s for as many people as possible. But more than anything, I knew the album I wanted to make, and who I wanted to make it with. I’ve put aside years of anxiety, imposter syndrome, and all that fretting and feeling like I’m not good enough. That’s not to take anything away from what’s come before because I’m incredibly proud of it all, but I’m in a place, today, where I feel fully happy and relaxed in who I am and the music I’m making.”

Last July Ware shared the album’s “Free Yourself,” a new song that was described as “a taster session” to her fifth album. It was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared a video for “Free Yourself.” Then when the album was announced, Ware shared the album’s lead single, “Pearls,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then Ware shared a fun music video for “Pearls” in which she did indeed “shake it til the pearls fall off,” as the lyrics to the song go. The album’s third single, the lush “Begin Again,” was shared via a music video and was again #1 on our Songs of the Week list.

Of the new album, Ware said in a previous press release: “That! Feels Good! stems from over 10 years of understanding who I am, and who I enjoy being as an artist and the thrill of performance.”

Ware added: “That! Feels Good! is a record to be enjoyed, to sing and shout the words back at me and to each other. It’s a culmination of hard work and total pleasure appreciating the job I have and the worlds I get to dive into. I have never felt so ready for people to hear something I’ve made.”

That! Feels Good! is the follow-up to the acclaimed What’s Your Pleasure?, which was #5 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list. A deluxe edition, What’s Your Pleasure? The Platinum Pleasure, came out in 2021 and featured eight bonus tracks, including six new songs (stream it here).

Read our print magazine article on Jessie Ware and What’s Your Pleasure?

Read our extended Q&A interview Jessie Ware on What’s Your Pleasure?

Read our 2017 Self-Portrait interview with Jessie Ware.

Read our 2014 interview with Jessie Ware.

Jessie Ware Tour Dates:

October 5 - Chicago - The Vic

October 10 - Los Angeles - Hollywood Palladium

October 11 - San Francisco - Regency Ballroom

October 16 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

October 19 - Philadelphia - Union Transfer

October 20 - New York - Terminal 5

October 23 - Toronto - Rebel Entertainment Complex

November 10 – Manchester - Victoria Warehouse

November 13 – Glasgow - Barrowlands

November 17 – London - Alexandra Palace

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.