Watch Jessie Ware, The WAEVE, and Sleaford Mods All Perform on “Later… with Jools Holland” Dave Okumu & The 7 Generations Also Performed on the Latest Episode of the BBC Show





The latest episode of the long-running BBC music show, Later… with Jools Holland, aired this past weekend and featured live performances from Jessie Ware, The WAEVE, Sleaford Mods, and Dave Okumu & The 7 Generations. Ware performed “Begin Again” and “Free Yourself.” The WAEVE did “Can I Call You” and “Kill Me Again.” Sleaford Mods’ song was “On the Ground.” And Okumu performed “Amnesia.” Check out all the performances below, as well as Arlo Parks, who performed two songs (“Weightless” and “Blades”) on the previous episode a week before.

Jessie Ware released a new album, That! Feels Good!, in April via Interscope. Stream the album here and read our rave review of the album here.

Last July Ware shared the album’s “Free Yourself,” a new song that was described as “a taster session” to her fifth album. It was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared a video for “Free Yourself.” Then when the album was announced, Ware shared the album’s lead single, “Pearls,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then Ware shared a fun music video for “Pearls” in which she did indeed “shake it til the pearls fall off,” as the lyrics to the song go. The album’s third single, the lush “Begin Again,” was shared via a music video and was again #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then when the album was announced, we awarded its title track, That! Feels Good!, #1 on our Songs of the Week list.

The WAEVE—a new duo consisting of Rose Elinor Dougall and Blur guitarist Graham Coxon—released their self-titled debut album in February via Transgressive. Stream it here.

Pick up our current print issue (Issue 71) to read our interview with The WAEVE about the album.

Previously The WAEVE shared the album’s first single, “Can I Call You,” via a video for it. “Can I Call You” was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then they shared the album’s second single, the atmospheric and epic slow-burner “Drowning,” which was also #1 on our Songs of the Week list. The album’s third single, “Kill Me Again,” was shared via a music video and also one of our Songs of the Week. The album’s fourth single, “Over and Over,” again landed on our Songs of the Week list. When the album was released we also added “Undine” to our Songs of the Week list.

British punk duo Sleaford Mods (Jason Williamson and Andrew Fearn) released a new album, UK GRIM, in March via Rough Trade.

Previously Sleaford Mods shared the album’s first single, title track “UK GRIM,” via a music video directed by Cold War Steve that satirizes the current state of politics, both in England and the rest of the world. “UK GRIM” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared the album’s second single, “Force 10 From Navarone,” which features Dry Cleaning’s Florence Shaw. It was shared via a music video that also features Shaw and was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared the album’s third single, “So Trendy,” which features Perry Farrell of Jane’s Addiction. It was shared via an AI-enhanced music video that also features Farrell.

Pick up our current print issue (Issue 71) to read our The End interview with Sleaford Mods.

Dave Okumu, singer/guitarist with London three-piece The Invisible, released a new album, I Came From Love, under the name Dave Okumu & The 7 Generations, in April via Transgressive.

London-based singer Arlo Parks released a new album, My Soft Machine, earlier this month also via Transgressive.

