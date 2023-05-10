News

All





Jessy Lanza Announces New Album, Shares Video For New Song “Midnight Ontario” Love Hallucination Due Out July 28 via Hyperdub

Photography by Trent Tomlinson



Canadian electronic musician Jessy Lanza has announced a new album, Love Hallucination, and shared a new song from it, “Midnight Ontario,” via a music video. Love Hallucination is due out July 28 via Hyperdub. Infinite Vibes directed the “Midnight Ontario” video. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as Lanza’s upcoming tour dates.

Love Hallucination is the follow up to 2020’s All the Time, also released via Hyperdub. Back in March she shared the album’s first single, “Don’t Leave Me Now,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Lanza worked with several producers on Love Hallucination: Jacques Greene, David Kennedy, Jeremy Greenspan, and Marco ‘Tensnake’ Niermeski. The album was recorded after the musician relocated to Los Angeles from the Bay Area.

A press release says “Midnight Ontario” references the 1982 sci-fi classic Blade Runner and the replicant character played by Rutger Hauer: “Lyrically, it’s an imploring call for her lover to step up to her own passion, with a nod to Roy Batty’s famous last words, revisited to express her fear her love is going unnoticed and unmatched.”

Infinite Vibes had this to say about directing the “Midnight Ontario” video: “I’m mostly trying to accentuate what I felt from the song which has a beautiful, hazy atmosphere that’s sometimes strangely unsettling—along with homages to LA and Ontario, with references to real life events that are rendered in a dreamy way. It’s based around a technique which I’ve been honing for a couple of years which involves creating 3D animations and augmenting them through AI, in this case Stable Diffusion. It’s been a really fun one to make and I can’t wait to hear the track nice and loud on some dancefloors.”

Check out our 2020 COVID-19 Quarantine Check In with Jessy Lanza.

Love Hallucination Tracklist:

1. Don’t Leave Me Now

2. Midnight Ontario

3. Limbo

4. Casino Niagara

5. Don’t Cry On My Pillow

6. Big Pink Rose

7. Drive

8. I Hate Myself

9. Gossamer

10. Marathon

11. Double Time

Jessy Lanza Tour Dates:

