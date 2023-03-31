News

Jessy Lanza Shares Video For New Song “Don’t Leave Me Now” New Single Out Now via Hyperdub

Photography by Landon Yost



Canadian electronic musician Jessy Lanza has shared a new song, “Don’t Leave Me Now.” Winston H. Case directed the video, which was filmed in Los Angeles. Watch it below, followed by Lanza’s upcoming tour dates.

It’s the first single Lanza has written and produced since moving to Los Angeles and was inspired by her almost getting hit by a car. A press release explains in more detail: “As is often the case with Jessy’s lyrics, they disassociate from the confident energy of the music, as she wrote them in response to almost being hit by a car when first arriving in LA. This triggered an event of the agoraphobia she’s felt since she was young, and so she wrote ‘Don’t Leave Me Now’ as an act of catharsis.”

Lanza’s last album was 2020’s All the Time, also released via Hyperdub.

Check out our COVID-19 Quarantine Check In with Jessy Lanza.

Jessy Lanza Tour Dates:

April 7 — Portland, OR — Roseland Ballroom*

April 8 — Seattle, WA — The Showbox*

April 12 — Santa Cruz, CA — Catalyst*

April 13 — Oakland, CA — Fox Theater*

April 19 — San Luis Obispo, CA — Fremont Theatre*

April 25 — Denver, CO — Ogden Theater*

April 27 — Dallas, TX — Granada Theater*

April 28 — Austin, TX — Emo’s*

April 29 — Houston, TX — White Oak Music Hall*

May 2 — Atlanta, GA — Variety Playhouse*

May 3 — Carrboro, NC — Cat’s Cradle*

May 5 — Washington, D.C. — 930 Club*

May 6 — Philadelphia, PA — Union Transfer*



*supporting Yaeji

