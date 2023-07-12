Jessy Lanza Shares Video For New Song “Limbo”
Love Hallucination Due Out July 28 via Hyperdub
Jul 12, 2023
Photography by Trent Tomlinson
Canadian electronic musician Jessy Lanza is releasing a new album, Love Hallucination, on July 28 via Hyperdub. Now she has shared its third single, “Limbo,” via a music video. Winston H. Case directed the video. Watch it below, followed by Lanza’s upcoming tour dates.
“The video stars our neighbor Conrad who moonlights as a web-cammer for a living,” says Lanza in a press release. “He revealed that he sometimes uses an inversion table in his webcam sessions and it seemed like the perfect visualization of the themes in the song.”
Love Hallucination is the follow up to 2020’s All the Time, also released via Hyperdub. Back in March she shared the album’s first single, “Don’t Leave Me Now,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared its second single, “Midnight Ontario,” via a music video.
Lanza worked with several producers on Love Hallucination: Jacques Greene, David Kennedy, Jeremy Greenspan, and Marco ‘Tensnake’ Niermeski. The album was recorded after the musician relocated to Los Angeles from the Bay Area.
Check out our 2020 COVID-19 Quarantine Check In with Jessy Lanza.
Jessy Lanza Tour Dates:
8/1 Hollywood, CA - Amoeba Records
8/10 Seattle, WA - KEXP Concerts at the Mural
8/11 Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club
8/12 Portland, OR - Holocene
9/22 San Francisco, CA - Popscene @ Rickshaw Stop
9/23 Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex
9/24 Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole
9/27 San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
9/28 Houston, TX - Secret Group
9/29 Austin, TX - Cheer Up Charlies
9/30 Dallas, TX - Rubber Gloves
10/2 Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
10/3 Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall
10/4 Washington, DC - Union Stage
10/5 New York, NY - Racket
10/8 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
10/10 Montreal, QC - Theatre Fairmount
10/11 Toronto, ON - El Mocambo Upstairs
10/12 Chicago, IL - Sleeping Village
