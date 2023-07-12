News

All





Jessy Lanza Shares Video For New Song “Limbo” Love Hallucination Due Out July 28 via Hyperdub

Photography by Trent Tomlinson



Canadian electronic musician Jessy Lanza is releasing a new album, Love Hallucination, on July 28 via Hyperdub. Now she has shared its third single, “Limbo,” via a music video. Winston H. Case directed the video. Watch it below, followed by Lanza’s upcoming tour dates.



“The video stars our neighbor Conrad who moonlights as a web-cammer for a living,” says Lanza in a press release. “He revealed that he sometimes uses an inversion table in his webcam sessions and it seemed like the perfect visualization of the themes in the song.”



Love Hallucination is the follow up to 2020’s All the Time, also released via Hyperdub. Back in March she shared the album’s first single, “Don’t Leave Me Now,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared its second single, “Midnight Ontario,” via a music video.



Lanza worked with several producers on Love Hallucination: Jacques Greene, David Kennedy, Jeremy Greenspan, and Marco ‘Tensnake’ Niermeski. The album was recorded after the musician relocated to Los Angeles from the Bay Area.



Check out our 2020 COVID-19 Quarantine Check In with Jessy Lanza.

Jessy Lanza Tour Dates:

8/1 Hollywood, CA - Amoeba Records

8/10 Seattle, WA - KEXP Concerts at the Mural

8/11 Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club

8/12 Portland, OR - Holocene

9/22 San Francisco, CA - Popscene @ Rickshaw Stop

9/23 Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex

9/24 Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole

9/27 San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

9/28 Houston, TX - Secret Group

9/29 Austin, TX - Cheer Up Charlies

9/30 Dallas, TX - Rubber Gloves

10/2 Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

10/3 Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall

10/4 Washington, DC - Union Stage

10/5 New York, NY - Racket

10/8 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

10/10 Montreal, QC - Theatre Fairmount

10/11 Toronto, ON - El Mocambo Upstairs

10/12 Chicago, IL - Sleeping Village

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.