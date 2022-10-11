JFDR Shares Video For New Single “The Orchid”
Out Now via Houndstooth
Oct 11, 2022
Photography by Dora Duna
JFDR (aka Icelandic artist Jófríður Ákadóttir) has shared a video for her new single, “The Orchid.” The song was produced by Ákadóttir alongside Joshua Wilkinson and it’s her first release for her new label, Houndstooth. View the Joseph Burgess-directed video below.
In a press release, Ákadóttir states: “I call all my songs orchids. I am obsessed with the flower. It’s a very cunning flower, its beauty has led it to become the most popular plant or flower in the world. It symbolizes (among other things) fertility, and I was thinking a lot about rebirth and a new beginning. Fertility, creativity, beauty and mystery are all embodied by the orchid.”
JFDR’s most recent album, New Dreams, came out in 2020 via Krunk.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Premiere: Julian Taylor Shares New Track “Stolen Lands” (News) — Julian Taylor
- Dry Cleaning Share Video for New Song “No Decent Shoes for Rain” (News) — Dry Cleaning
- Bibio Shares Lyric Video For New Single “Potion” (News) — Bibio
- Blink-182 Reunite With Tom DeLonge, Announce Global Tour (News) — blink-182
- Watch Wet Leg Perform “Chaise Longue” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (News) — Wet Leg
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.