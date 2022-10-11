 JFDR Shares Video For New Single “The Orchid” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, October 11th, 2022  
JFDR Shares Video For New Single “The Orchid”

Out Now via Houndstooth

Oct 11, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Dora Duna
JFDR (aka Icelandic artist Jófríður Ákadóttir) has shared a video for her new single, “The Orchid.” The song was produced by Ákadóttir alongside Joshua Wilkinson and it’s her first release for her new label, Houndstooth. View the Joseph Burgess-directed video below.

In a press release, Ákadóttir states: “I call all my songs orchids. I am obsessed with the flower. It’s a very cunning flower, its beauty has led it to become the most popular plant or flower in the world. It symbolizes (among other things) fertility, and I was thinking a lot about rebirth and a new beginning. Fertility, creativity, beauty and mystery are all embodied by the orchid.”

JFDR’s most recent album, New Dreams, came out in 2020 via Krunk.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

