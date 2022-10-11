News

JFDR Shares Video For New Single “The Orchid” Out Now via Houndstooth

Photography by Dora Duna



JFDR (aka Icelandic artist Jófríður Ákadóttir) has shared a video for her new single, “The Orchid.” The song was produced by Ákadóttir alongside Joshua Wilkinson and it’s her first release for her new label, Houndstooth. View the Joseph Burgess-directed video below.

In a press release, Ákadóttir states: “I call all my songs orchids. I am obsessed with the flower. It’s a very cunning flower, its beauty has led it to become the most popular plant or flower in the world. It symbolizes (among other things) fertility, and I was thinking a lot about rebirth and a new beginning. Fertility, creativity, beauty and mystery are all embodied by the orchid.”

JFDR’s most recent album, New Dreams, came out in 2020 via Krunk.

