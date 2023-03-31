 JFDR Shares Video For New Song “Life Man” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, March 31st, 2023  
JFDR Shares Video For New Song “Life Man”

Museum Due Out April 28 via Houndstooth

Mar 31, 2023 By Mark Redfern
JFDR (aka Icelandic artist Jófríður Ákadóttir) is releasing a new album, Museum, on April 28 via Houndstooth. Now she has shared a new song from it, “Life Man,” via a music video. CLUMP Collective directed the video. Watch it below, followed by her upcoming tour dates.

Ákadóttir had this to say about “Life Man” in a press release: “Most of us live fairly hectic lives and it can be a shock when things slow down. The song is about one of those moments; when you get a second to breathe and an overwhelming wave of existentialism hits you in the face. It’s a good time to ask questions, as it is all very strange indeed.”

Museum includes “The Orchid,” a new song shared in 2022. When the album was announced JFDR shared the single “Spectator.”

JFDR’s last album, New Dreams, came out in 2020 via Krunk.

JFDR Tour Dates:

Fri. Apr. 14 -Dublin, IE @ The Sugar Club
Sat. Apr. 15 - Genk, BE @ C-Mine
Wed. May 10 - London, UK @ St Matthias Church
Fri. May 12 - Brighton, UK @ St Mary’s Church
Sat. May 13 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
Tue. May 16 - Bruges, BE @ Cactus Muziekcentrum
Wed. May 17 - Brussels, BE @ Secret Show
Thu. May 18 - Cologne, DE @ Jaki
Sat. May 20 - Berlin, DE @ Prachtwerk
Sun. May 21 - Zaragoza, ES @ Bombo y Platillo
Mon. May 22 - Castellon, ES @ Teatre del Raval
Wed. May 24 - Barcelona, ES @ Antiga Fábrica Estrella Damm
Fri. May 26 - Prague, CZ @ Cross Club
Sat. May 27 - Šriavnica, SK @ Art Cafe Banska
Mon. May 29 - Paris, FR @ Le Pop-UP de Label

