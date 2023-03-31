News

All





JFDR Shares Video For New Song “Life Man” Museum Due Out April 28 via Houndstooth





JFDR (aka Icelandic artist Jófríður Ákadóttir) is releasing a new album, Museum, on April 28 via Houndstooth. Now she has shared a new song from it, “Life Man,” via a music video. CLUMP Collective directed the video. Watch it below, followed by her upcoming tour dates.

Ákadóttir had this to say about “Life Man” in a press release: “Most of us live fairly hectic lives and it can be a shock when things slow down. The song is about one of those moments; when you get a second to breathe and an overwhelming wave of existentialism hits you in the face. It’s a good time to ask questions, as it is all very strange indeed.”

Museum includes “The Orchid,” a new song shared in 2022. When the album was announced JFDR shared the single “Spectator.”

JFDR’s last album, New Dreams, came out in 2020 via Krunk.

JFDR Tour Dates:

Fri. Apr. 14 -Dublin, IE @ The Sugar Club

Sat. Apr. 15 - Genk, BE @ C-Mine

Wed. May 10 - London, UK @ St Matthias Church

Fri. May 12 - Brighton, UK @ St Mary’s Church

Sat. May 13 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Tue. May 16 - Bruges, BE @ Cactus Muziekcentrum

Wed. May 17 - Brussels, BE @ Secret Show

Thu. May 18 - Cologne, DE @ Jaki

Sat. May 20 - Berlin, DE @ Prachtwerk

Sun. May 21 - Zaragoza, ES @ Bombo y Platillo

Mon. May 22 - Castellon, ES @ Teatre del Raval

Wed. May 24 - Barcelona, ES @ Antiga Fábrica Estrella Damm

Fri. May 26 - Prague, CZ @ Cross Club

Sat. May 27 - Šriavnica, SK @ Art Cafe Banska

Mon. May 29 - Paris, FR @ Le Pop-UP de Label

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.