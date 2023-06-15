 JJUUJJUU Share Psychedelic Animated Video for New Song “No Way In” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, June 15th, 2023  
JJUUJJUU Share Psychedelic Animated Video for New Song “No Way In”

Experimental Collective Return to LA for Tour

Jun 15, 2023 By Kat Ramkumar Photography by David Uzzardi
Los Angeles-based experimental collective, JJUUJJUU, have just released their new song, “No Way In” via a trippy animated music video created by Micah Buzan (Adult Swim, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Flaming Lips, The Claypool Lennon Delirium). This project, led by Desert Daze co-found Phil Pirrone, will also embark on a short run of performances through various LA venues. Check out the video below followed by upcoming tour dates.

“No Way In” is the latest of three other singles released by JJUUJJUU, including “Nowhere,” “Daisy Chain,” and “Crappy New Year.” Of this song, Pirrone says in a press release: “This is what would happen if JJUUJJUU was the soundtrack of ’90s video game ToeJam & Earl.”

JJUUJJUU’s upcoming shows include features from John Dwyer & Tomas Dolas (OSEES), L.A. Witch, Morgan Delt, Kelli Scott (Failure), Bonnie & Larry of Death Valley Girls, Art Feynman, comedy From UCB’s Cardinal Redbird, KCRW DJs including Travis Holcolmbe and Tyler Boudreaux, and a first ever pop-up gallery from Marquee Marauders Club.

JJUUJJUU Tour Dates:

6.29 Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room *w/ Protomartyr
6.30 Los Angeles, CA - JJUUJJUU & Friends @ Gold Diggers w /Art Feynman
7.27 Los Angeles, CA - JJUUJJUU & Friends @ Gold Diggers w/ John Dwyer + Tomas Dolas of OSEES
8.31 Los Angeles, CA - JUUJJUU & Friends @ Gold Diggers w/ Death Valley Girls
9.28 Los Angeles, CA - JUUJJUU & Friends @ Gold Diggers w/ LA Witch

