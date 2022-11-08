News

Jockstrap Share Amusing and Judicial Video for "Greatest Hits" I Love You Jennifer B Out Now via Rough Trade





London-based duo Jockstrap (Georgia Ellery and Taylor Skye) released their debut album, I Love You Jennifer B, in September via Rough Trade. Now they have shared an amusing video for the album’s “Greatest Hits,” which centers on a court battle between two fictional aging music icons and features Ellery as a judge’s clerk. Aiden Zamiri directed the video. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Zamiri had this to say in a press release: “I think Jockstrap are one of the most exciting bands in the world and I’m stoked we were able to make this video together. We wanted this to have a bit of a reflection on the time we live in now, whilst still having a sense of humor about it. Georgia and Taylor are geniuses, and I was so grateful to explore this mad story with them. We did our best to make it as legally accurate as possible (with a few artistic liberties) and this was possible thanks to Jean Lee, our barrister consultant who also played the judge.”

In a previous press release, the band collectively had this to say about the album: “I Love You Jennifer B is a collection of Jockstrap tracks that have been three years in the making. Everything on it is pretty singular sounding so we hope there is a track on there for everyone and something that speaks to you and says ‘I’m a banger.’”

In November 2021, the duo shared the album track “50/50.” In April they shared the album track “Concrete Over Water,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. When the album was announced in June they shared its next single, “Glasgow,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Their previous music project was the EP Beavercore, which came out in 2020 via Warp.

Jockstrap 2022 Tour Dates:

17 Nov | DC9, Washington, DC SOLD OUT

18 Nov | Johnny Brendas, Philadelphia, PA SOLD OUT

19 Nov | The Sultan Room, Brooklyn, NY SOLD OUT

20 Nov | The Sultan Room, Brooklyn, NY SOLD OUT

24 Nov | Bar le Ritz PDB, Montreal, QC SOLD OUT

25 Nov | Drake Underground, Toronto, ON SOLD OUT

26 Nov | Sleeping Village, Chicago, IL SOLD OUT

27 Nov | 7th St Entry, Minneapolis, MN

1 Dec | Fox Cabaret, Vancouver, BC

2 Dec | Madame Lou’s, Seattle, WA

3 Dec | Mississippi Studios, Portland, OR

6 Dec | Starline Social Club, Oakland, CA

7 Dec | Zebulon, Los Angeles, CA SOLD OUT

7 Feb | District, Liverpool, UK

9 Feb | The Cluny, Newcastle, UK

10 Feb | Rescue Rooms, Nottingham, UK

11 Feb | Foundry, Sheffield, UK

13 Feb | Bullingdon, Oxford, UK

15 Feb | Heaven, London, UK SOLD OUT

16 Feb | Olbys, Margate, UK

17 Feb | Gorilla, Manchester, UK

28 Feb | Night Cat, Melbourne AUS

2 Mar | Mary’s Underground, Sydney AUS

