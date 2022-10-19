John Cale Announces New Album, Shares Video For New Weyes Blood Collab “STORY OF BLOOD”

News

John Cale has announced the release of his first new album in a decade, MERCY, which will be out on January 20, 2023 via Double Six/Domino. He has also shared a video for a new album single, the Weyes Blood collaboration “STORY OF BLOOD.” View the Jethro Waters-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

In a press release, Cale states: “I’d been listening to Weyes Blood’s latest record and remembered Natalie’s puritanical vocals. I thought if I could get her to come and sing with me on the ‘Swing your soul’ section, and a few other harmonies, it would be beautiful. What I got from her was something else! Once I understood the versatility in her voice, it was as if I’d written the song with her in mind all along. Her range and fearless approach to tonality was an unexpected surprise. There’s even a little passage in there where she’s a dead-ringer for Nico.”

MERCY features musical contributions from Animal Collective, Sylvan Esso, Laurel Halo, Tei Shi, and Actress. Cale previously shared the album track “NIGHT CRAWLING.”

MERCY Tracklist:

1. MERCY feat. Laurel Halo

2. MARILYN MONROE’S LEGS (beauty elsewhere) feat. Actress

3. NOISE OF YOU

4. STORY OF BLOOD feat. Weyes Blood

5. TIME STANDS STILL feat. Sylvan Esso

6. MOONSTRUCK (Nico’s Song)

7. EVERLASTING DAYS feat. Animal Collective

8. NIGHT CRAWLING

9. NOT THE END OF THE WORLD

10. THE LEGAL STATUS OF ICE feat. Fat White Family

11. I KNOW YOU’RE HAPPY feat. Tei Shi

12. OUT YOUR WINDOW

