 John Cale Announces New Album, Shares Video For New Weyes Blood Collab “STORY OF BLOOD” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, October 19th, 2022  
Subscribe

John Cale Announces New Album, Shares Video For New Weyes Blood Collab “STORY OF BLOOD”

MERCY Due Out January 20, 2023 via Double Six/Domino

Oct 19, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


John Cale has announced the release of his first new album in a decade, MERCY, which will be out on January 20, 2023 via Double Six/Domino. He has also shared a video for a new album single, the Weyes Blood collaboration “STORY OF BLOOD.” View the Jethro Waters-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

In a press release, Cale states: “I’d been listening to Weyes Blood’s latest record and remembered Natalie’s puritanical vocals. I thought if I could get her to come and sing with me on the ‘Swing your soul’ section, and a few other harmonies, it would be beautiful. What I got from her was something else! Once I understood the versatility in her voice, it was as if I’d written the song with her in mind all along. Her range and fearless approach to tonality was an unexpected surprise. There’s even a little passage in there where she’s a dead-ringer for Nico.”

MERCY features musical contributions from Animal Collective, Sylvan Esso, Laurel Halo, Tei Shi, and Actress. Cale previously shared the album track “NIGHT CRAWLING.”

MERCY Tracklist:

1. MERCY feat. Laurel Halo
2. MARILYN MONROE’S LEGS (beauty elsewhere) feat. Actress
3. NOISE OF YOU
4. STORY OF BLOOD feat. Weyes Blood
5. TIME STANDS STILL feat. Sylvan Esso
6. MOONSTRUCK (Nico’s Song)
7. EVERLASTING DAYS feat. Animal Collective
8. NIGHT CRAWLING
9. NOT THE END OF THE WORLD
10. THE LEGAL STATUS OF ICE feat. Fat White Family
11. I KNOW YOU’RE HAPPY feat. Tei Shi
12. OUT YOUR WINDOW

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent