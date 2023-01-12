John Cale Shares Video For New Song “NOISE OF YOU”
MERCY Due Out January 20 via Double Six/Domino
Jan 11, 2023
Photography by Marlene Marino
John Cale is releasing his first new album in a decade, MERCY, on January 20, 2023 via Double Six/Domino. Now he has shared its third single, “NOISE OF YOU,” via a music video. Pepi Ginsberg directed the video. Watch it below, followed by Cale’s upcoming tour dates.
Cale had this to say about the song in a press release: “I don’t tend to romanticize the idea of love. It represents ‘need’ and that’s not something I’m particularly comfortable with. When it gets ahold of you though—don’t let go—no matter how many times you mess it up!”
Of directing the video, Ginsberg says: “I was so inspired by John’s relationship to process and collaboration and wanted to mirror his approach to art in this video for ‘NOISE OF YOU,’ which John describes as a love song. Setting out to make a ‘moving’ portrait of John, we have mapped images and video of John’s life over his former home of New York City, creating a conversation between past and present, reflecting the way that distant, and sometimes dissonant, voices can reach across divides of space and time to speak their own language of love.”
MERCY features musical contributions from Animal Collective, Sylvan Esso, Laurel Halo, Tei Shi, Fat White Family, and Actress. Last August, Cale shared the album’s “NIGHT CRAWLING.” When the album was announced in October, Cale shared the Weyes Blood collaboration “STORY OF BLOOD,” via a music video. “STORY OF BLOOD” was one of our Songs of the Week.
John Cale Tour Dates:
Mon. Feb. 6 - Liverpool, UK @ Philharmonic Hall
Wed. Feb. 8 - London, UK @ The Palladium
Fri. Feb. 10 - Bexhill-On-The-Sea, UK @ De La Warr Pavilion
Sat. Feb. 11 - Birmingham, UK @ Town Hall
Sun. Feb. 12 - Cambridge, UK @ Corn Exchange
Tue. Feb. 14 - Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
Thu. Feb. 16 - Karlsruhe, DE @ Tollhaus
Fri. Feb. 17 - Geneza, CH @ Festival Antigel
Sun. Feb. 19 - Frankfurt, DE @ Batschkapp
Mon. Feb. 20 - Dudelange, LU @ Centre Culturel Régional
Wed. Feb. 22 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
Thu. Feb. 23 - Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
Sat. Feb. 25 - Hamburg, DE @ Kampnagel
Sun. Feb. 26 - Leipzig, DE @ Haus Auensee
Tue. Feb. 28 - Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
Wed. Mar. 1 - Prague, CZ @ Archa Theatre
Thu. Mar. 2 - Vienna, AT @ Porgy & Bess
Sat. Mar. 4 - Wels, AT @ Stadttheater
Sun. Mar. 5 - Munich, DE @ Muffathalle
