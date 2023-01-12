News

John Cale Shares Video For New Song “NOISE OF YOU” MERCY Due Out January 20 via Double Six/Domino

Photography by Marlene Marino



John Cale is releasing his first new album in a decade, MERCY, on January 20, 2023 via Double Six/Domino. Now he has shared its third single, “NOISE OF YOU,” via a music video. Pepi Ginsberg directed the video. Watch it below, followed by Cale’s upcoming tour dates.

Cale had this to say about the song in a press release: “I don’t tend to romanticize the idea of love. It represents ‘need’ and that’s not something I’m particularly comfortable with. When it gets ahold of you though—don’t let go—no matter how many times you mess it up!”

Of directing the video, Ginsberg says: “I was so inspired by John’s relationship to process and collaboration and wanted to mirror his approach to art in this video for ‘NOISE OF YOU,’ which John describes as a love song. Setting out to make a ‘moving’ portrait of John, we have mapped images and video of John’s life over his former home of New York City, creating a conversation between past and present, reflecting the way that distant, and sometimes dissonant, voices can reach across divides of space and time to speak their own language of love.”

MERCY features musical contributions from Animal Collective, Sylvan Esso, Laurel Halo, Tei Shi, Fat White Family, and Actress. Last August, Cale shared the album’s “NIGHT CRAWLING.” When the album was announced in October, Cale shared the Weyes Blood collaboration “STORY OF BLOOD,” via a music video. “STORY OF BLOOD” was one of our Songs of the Week.

John Cale Tour Dates:

Mon. Feb. 6 - Liverpool, UK @ Philharmonic Hall

Wed. Feb. 8 - London, UK @ The Palladium

Fri. Feb. 10 - Bexhill-On-The-Sea, UK @ De La Warr Pavilion

Sat. Feb. 11 - Birmingham, UK @ Town Hall

Sun. Feb. 12 - Cambridge, UK @ Corn Exchange

Tue. Feb. 14 - Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

Thu. Feb. 16 - Karlsruhe, DE @ Tollhaus

Fri. Feb. 17 - Geneza, CH @ Festival Antigel

Sun. Feb. 19 - Frankfurt, DE @ Batschkapp

Mon. Feb. 20 - Dudelange, LU @ Centre Culturel Régional

Wed. Feb. 22 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Thu. Feb. 23 - Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

Sat. Feb. 25 - Hamburg, DE @ Kampnagel

Sun. Feb. 26 - Leipzig, DE @ Haus Auensee

Tue. Feb. 28 - Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall

Wed. Mar. 1 - Prague, CZ @ Archa Theatre

Thu. Mar. 2 - Vienna, AT @ Porgy & Bess

Sat. Mar. 4 - Wels, AT @ Stadttheater

Sun. Mar. 5 - Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

