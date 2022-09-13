News

John Carpenter Announces “Halloween Ends” Soundtrack, Features New Boy Harsher Song Halloween Ends Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Due Out October 14 via Sacred Bones

Photography by Sophie Gransard / Emma Wondra



John Carpenter, alongside his musical counterparts Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies, have announced the release of the official soundtrack for the upcoming film Halloween Ends, which will be out on October 14 via Sacred Bones. A new musical piece from the soundtrack, “The Procession,” has been shared, along with an original song by Northampton-based electronic duo Boy Harsher (Jae Matthews and Augustus Muller) entitled “Burn It Down.” Listen to both songs below.

Boy Harsher state in a press release: “During an extremely brief period of rest between tours, we got this call from the music supervisor of Halloween Ends. The director, David Gordon Green, had listened to our music and wanted to use something for the final installment in the trilogy—Halloween Ends. We flew to New York the next day to meet the team and discuss the possibilities. It was totally surreal. Obviously we’re huge fans of Carpenter and the franchise is a fav, but to work with Gordon Green was also so special, his early films (George Washington, Undertow, Snow Angels) were heavy influences on our work. The real kicker is that Halloween Ends was shot in Savannah, GA—the birthplace of Boy Harsher and where we met. Unbelievable. It all felt too synchronous, and we knew we had to make something work although we were about to leave for a multi-month tour that week. We flew home to Massachusetts, dug through old demos, and found ‘Burn It Down.’ In the end it was the perfect energy for the bittersweet love affair between Allyson and Corey, so during a couple days off—we cleaned it up and made it come alive.”

Last October, Carpenter released the soundtrack for the film Halloween Kills. His most recent instrumental album, Lost Themes III: Alive After Death, came out earlier this year via Sacred Bones.

