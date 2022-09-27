News

All





John Carpenter Shares New Song From “Halloween Ends” Soundtrack Halloween Ends Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Due Out October 14 via Sacred Bones

Photography by Sophie Gransard / Emma Wondra



John Carpenter, alongside his musical counterparts Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies, have shared “The Junk Yard,” a new song from the soundtrack to the upcoming film Halloween Ends, which will be out on October 14 via Sacred Bones. Carpenter has also shared a reworking of Boy Harsher’s “Burn It Down,” which will be featured on the duo’s forthcoming EP of the same name, also out on October 14. Listen to both new songs below.

Upon announcement of the soundtrack, Carpenter shared the song “The Procession” and Boy Harsher shared the original “Burn It Down.”

Last October, Carpenter released the soundtrack for the film Halloween Kills. His most recent instrumental album, Lost Themes III: Alive After Death, came out earlier this year via Sacred Bones.

Read our interview with Carpenter on Lost Themes III: Alive After Death.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.