John Grant and Emeli Sandé Share Covers of Nick Drake Songs

“One Of These Things First” by Emeli Sandé and “Day is Done” by John Grant is the final double A-sided 7-inch single from The Endless Coloured Ways - The Songs of Nick Drake. These covers, which were released today, are a part of an anthology of 23 of Nick Drake’s best loved songs. “Day is Done” is also accompanied by a short film directed by project collaborator, Bill Jackson. Listen to the covers below.

The Endless Coloured Ways - The Songs of Nick Drake will be released on July 7 via Chrysalis. The project, spearheaded by Cally Callomon (Manager of the Nick Drake Estate) and Jeremy Lascelles (CEO of Chrysalis), features covers from other artists such as Fontaines D.C, Self Esteem, Guy Garvey of Elbow, David Gray, Philip Selway, Nadia Reid, Let’s Eat Grandma, and Liz Phair.

Of “One Of These Things First,” Emeli Sandé says: “I was delighted to be asked to take part in this project. Nick Drake’s lyricism is deeply inspirational to me, and it was a great privilege to work on his iconic music with the freedom to interpret it in my own way.”

Of “Day is Done,” John Grant says: “It is such an honor for me to have been asked to be a part of this project. Day is Done is such a breathtaking song and it’s pretty much how I think all day long every day, so I felt very connected to it and it seems particularly relevant right now to me in my life.”

The Endless Coloured Ways Tracklist:

Season 1:

1) The Wandering Hearts – Voices (prelude)

2) Fontaines D.C. - ‘Cello Song

3) Camille - Hazey Jane II

4) Mike Lindsay feat. Guy Garvey - Saturday Sun

5) Bombay Bicycle Club & The Staves - Road

6) Let’s Eat Grandma - From The Morning

7) David Gray - Place To Be

Season 2:

8) John Parish & Aldous Harding - Three Hours

9) Stick In The Wheel - Parasite

10) Ben Harper - Time Has Told Me

11) Emeli Sandé - One Of These Things First

12) Karine Polwart & Kris Drever - Northern Sky

13) Craig Armstrong feat. Self Esteem - Black Eyed Dog

Season 3:

1) Bombay Bicycle Club & The Staves - Road (reprise)

2) Nadia Reid - Poor Boy

3) Christian Lee Hutson feat. Elanor Moss - Which Will

4) Skullcrusher & Gia Margaret - Harvest Breed

5) Katherine Priddy - I Think They’re Leaving Me Behind

6) AURORA - Pink Moon

7) Joe Henry & Meshell Ndegeocello - Time Of No Reply

Season 4:

8) Famous Blue Cable feat. Feist - River Man

9) Liz Phair - Free Ride

10) Philip Selway - Fly

11) John Grant - Day Is Done

12) The Wandering Hearts - Voices

