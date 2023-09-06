News

All





John Raymond and S. Carey Share Video for New Song “Chrysalis” Shadowlands Due Out September 15 via Libellule

Photography by Kyle Kehman



Grammy-nominated trumpeter John Raymond and Bon Iver member S. Carey have teamed up to release a new album, Shadowlands, which is due out September 15 via Libellule. Now they have shared another song from it, “Chrysalis,” via a music video. Room 12 Productions directed the snowy video. Watch it below, followed by the duo’s upcoming tour dates.

“When we were putting together the music for the album, producer Sun Chung had the idea of bringing in a preexisting song of Sean’s and trying to put a new spin on it,” says Raymond of the song in a press release. “‘Chrysalis’ came to mind right away, and I brought in some ideas to start. We changed the key and opened up the bridge section, but otherwise didn’t really know how it was going to turn out until we got in the studio with the full band. We ended up tracking the song on the first night we were all together. After playing it through a couple times, everyone’s parts started to emerge. Each musician contributed something special that brought it to life in a new way, from the opening piano chords by Aaron Parks to the driving guitar and bass lines by Dave Devine and Chris Morrissey and more. What came out was this sort of alt-rock meets progressive jazz aesthetic, and we ended up getting a magical take that highlights the band dynamic we had in the studio, not to mention the incredible musicianship of everyone involved.”

Previously the duo shared the album’s first single, “Calling,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then we premiered its second single, “Transient.” They also shared the album’s “Steadfast” (which features Gordi).

The album was produced by Sun Chung. For S. Carey and John Raymond, the opportunity to collaborate has been a long time in the making. They both started off as music students at the University of Wisconsin-Eau but went in different directions. The pair reunited in 2018, and after an initial round of sessions in 2019, the opening two tracks of the album were crafted. Most of the album was recorded in the woods of Eau-Claire.

Check out our interview with S. Carey on fatherhood and his fourth studio album, Break Me Open.

John Raymond & S. Carey Tour Dates:

9/29 - Minneapolis, MN: Cedar Cultural Center

9/30 - Iowa City, IA: The James

10/1 - Eau Claire, WI: Masonic Temple

10/3 - Milwaukee, WI: The Cooperage

10/4 - Evanston, IL: Space

10/5 - Ann Arbor, MI: The Ark

10/6 - Bloomington, IN: FAR Center for Contemporary Arts

10/26 - Newport News, VA: Ferguson Hall

10/29 - Brooklyn, NY: National Sawdust

10/30 - Philadelphia, PA: MilkBoy Philly

10/31 - Northampton, MA: Parlor Room

11/1 - Boston, MA: The Red Room

11/2 - Durham, NH: University of New Hampshire

11/3 - New Haven, CT: Firehouse 12

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.