 Jolie Holland Announces New Album, Shares New Song “Haunted Mountain” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, August 9th, 2023  
Subscribe

Jolie Holland Announces New Album, Shares New Song “Haunted Mountain”

Haunted Mountain Due Out October 6

Aug 08, 2023 By Kat Ramkumar Photography by Chris Doody
Bookmark and Share


Los Angeles-based artist Jolie Holland has announced her upcoming album, Haunted Mountain and shared its lead single of the same name. This LP, which is intricately connected with collaborator Buck Meek’s album of the same name, is due out October 6. Haunted Mountain features five songs co-written by the pair. Check out the song below, followed by the upcoming album’s tracklist and cover artwork.

On working with Buck Meek, Holland says in a press release: “When he told me he was including our song on his next record, I was extremely pleased at the weirdness - I was going to release a version as well. We thought about it for a minute and decided it was bizarre and wonderful. I am enormously pleased that Buck chose it as his album name too.”

Holland’s take of Haunted Mountain is overlain with vivid, lyrical imagery that shines light on disaster capitalism, creeping fascism, colonialism, and patriarchal oppression. She calls out society’s avoidance of trauma, feelings of dispossession, alienation, and groundlessness, and the insidiousness of “othering.”

Haunted Mountain was also collaborated with Adam Brisbin and Justin Veloso.

Haunted Mountain Tracklist:

2000 Miles
Feet On The Ground
Highway 72
Won’t Find Me
One Of You
Haunted Mountain
Me And My Dream
Orange Blossoms
What It’s Worth

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #71

Apr 05, 2023 Issue #71 - Weyes Blood and Black Belt Eagle Scout

Most Recent