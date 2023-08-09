News

Jolie Holland Announces New Album, Shares New Song “Haunted Mountain” Haunted Mountain Due Out October 6

Photography by Chris Doody



Los Angeles-based artist Jolie Holland has announced her upcoming album, Haunted Mountain and shared its lead single of the same name. This LP, which is intricately connected with collaborator Buck Meek’s album of the same name, is due out October 6. Haunted Mountain features five songs co-written by the pair. Check out the song below, followed by the upcoming album’s tracklist and cover artwork.

On working with Buck Meek, Holland says in a press release: “When he told me he was including our song on his next record, I was extremely pleased at the weirdness - I was going to release a version as well. We thought about it for a minute and decided it was bizarre and wonderful. I am enormously pleased that Buck chose it as his album name too.”

Holland’s take of Haunted Mountain is overlain with vivid, lyrical imagery that shines light on disaster capitalism, creeping fascism, colonialism, and patriarchal oppression. She calls out society’s avoidance of trauma, feelings of dispossession, alienation, and groundlessness, and the insidiousness of “othering.”

Haunted Mountain was also collaborated with Adam Brisbin and Justin Veloso.

Haunted Mountain Tracklist:

2000 Miles

Feet On The Ground

Highway 72

Won’t Find Me

One Of You

Haunted Mountain

Me And My Dream

Orange Blossoms

What It’s Worth

