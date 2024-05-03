News

All





Jon Hopkins Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “RITUAL (evocation)” RITUAL Due Out August 30 via Domino

Photography by Imogene Barron



British electronic musician Jon Hopkins has announced a new album, RITUAL, and shared its lead single, “RITUAL (evocation),” via a music video. RITUAL is due out August 30 via Domino. Check out the new single below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as Hopkins’ upcoming tour dates.

RITUAL follows 2021’s Music For Psychedelic Therapy and is a single 41-minute piece spread over eight chapters.

Hopkins had this to say about the album in a press release: “I have no idea what I’m doing when I’m composing. I don’t know where it’s coming from, and I don’t know where it’s going, nor does it seem to matter. I just know when it is finished. So all I can really do is feel my way to the end, then try and retrospectively analyze what might be going on, and try and figure out what its purpose is. What is clear is that this one has the structure of a Ritual. I know what that Ritual is for me, but it will be something different for you. It feels important not to be prescriptive about what this Ritual actually is.

“It feels like a tool, maybe even a machine, for opening portals within your inner world, for unlocking things that are hidden and buried. Things that are held in place by the tension in your body. It doesn’t feel like ‘an album’ therefore—more a process to go through, something that works on you. At the same time, it feels like it tells a story. Maybe it’s the story of a process I’m going through, and one that we are all going through. Maybe it’s also the story of creation, destruction and transcendence. Maybe it’s the story of the archetypal hero’s journey—the journey of forgetting and remembering.

“Ultimately though, all I have to say about it is said by the sound.”

Read our 2019 interview with Hopkins here.

RITUAL Tracklist:

1. part i – altar

2. part ii – palace / illusion

3. part iii – transcend / lament

4. part iv – the veil

5. part v – evocation

6. part vi – solar goddess return

7. part vii – dissolution

8. part viii – nothing is lost

Jon Hopkins Tour Dates:



Thu. July 25 – Brighton, UK @ The Corn Exchange

Fri. July 26 – Bristol, UK @ Bristol Beacon

Sat. July 27 – London, UK @ Junction 2 Festival

Sat. Aug. 16 – Bristol Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.