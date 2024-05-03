News

Jordan Lindley Shares New Single “Sometime Someday” New Album Maybe It Will All Work Out Coming This Summer

Photography by Lindsey Torres



Nashville-based Jordan Lindley first got his start in the pop punk scene before moving into an indie singer/songwriter lane with his 2019 solo LP Pearl. In the years since, he has followed with a series of new EPs, most recently with his 2023 EP Maybe It Will All Work Out Pt. 1. That release was the first taste of his upcoming full-length sophomore album, Maybe It Will All Work Out, due out this summer. This year, Lindley shared another new single from the record, “Ugly Everything” and returned with his latest track, “Sometime Someday,” out now.

“Sometime Someday” is tense and simmering, finding Lindley encircled in hypnotic and driving strums of guitar. The minimal chord changes and ever-present instrumentation create a dark and meditative lull, stripping the track back but keeping it under constant tension. Instead, the track puts a spotlight on Lindley and his vocals, moving in close harmony above the insistent repeating chords. His lyrics find him pining for a relationship that never seems to work out, hoping for something to change: “Even if we don’t decide to leave together this time / I hope life has plans for us sometime someday / ‘Cause I don’t pray unless I need things / And I’m sorry but I need this like I’ve never needed something.”

Lindley says of the track, “When you boil it down, it’s really a song about acceptance - just, like, an unhealthy, ignorant acceptance. Sometimes, it feels like the only way to ‘get over’ something is to convince yourself that it’s not over forever. In this song, I basically make a deal with myself that I will get past the loss of this meaningful relationship, ONLY if I know that that relationship has the potential of resurfacing somewhere down the line (though that’s not usually how it goes).”

Check out the song below. Maybe It Will All Work Out is coming this summer.

