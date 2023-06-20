News

José González Announces “A Tiger in Paradise” North American Screenings and Tour Dates An Evening of Film, Talk, and Performance

Photography by Plattform Produktion



Swedish indie folk singer José González has announced a run of North American live events in support of the recently debuted documentary, A Tiger in Paradise. The new film is described as “a visual journey into José González’s inner world of thoughts and shadows, an intimate look at the creative, sharp and fragile mind behind the music.” Check out the film trailer and event dates below.

The screening of this film will be followed by a conversation between González and director Mikel Cee Karlsson diving into González’s music, lyrics, and worldview, ending with a live performance of González’s personal songs.

Of the event, González says in a press release: “I’m very excited to present this event together with Mikel. He’s been great at picking up subtle ideas in the music and in our conversations, to bring them to life in my music videos, and now this documentary. This hybrid event will be great to invite the fans even more into the themes in the film and some key songs, but also my personal history which I haven’t shared in this way before.”

Director Mikel Cee Karlsson adds: “The goal with this hybrid event is to create a special collective experience together with the audience, where the film, live show and performance gives a unique insight into José’s mind and music. Something that cannot be experienced anywhere else - outside of these venues.”

“An Exclusive Evening With José González” Tour Dates:

11/6/2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Ace Hotel Downtown LA

11/7/2023 - San Francisco, CA - The Castro Theatre

11/8/2023 - Seattle, WA - The Moore Theatre

11/10/2023 - St. Paul, MN - The Fitzgerald Theater

11/11/2023 - Skokie, IL - North Shore Center

11/13/2023 - Washington DC - The Lincoln

11/14/2023 - New York, NY - Town Hall

