Julia Holter Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video for New Song “Spinning” Something in the Room She Moves Due Out March 22 via Domino

Photography by Camille Blake



Julia Holter has announced a new album, Something in the Room She Moves, and shared a new song, “Spinning,” via a music video. She’s also announced some new tour dates. Something in the Room She Moves is due out March 22 via Domino. Juliana and Nicola Giraffe directed the “Spinning” video. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the tour dates.

Holter had this to say about “Spinning” in a press release: “It’s about being in the passionate state of making something: being in that moment, and what is that moment?”

“There’s a corporeal focus, inspired by the complexity and transformability of our bodies,” she says of the new album. “I was trying to create a world that’s fluid-sounding, water-like, evoking the body’s internal sound world.”

The album’s title was in part inspired by The Beatles song “Something” and its lyrics, “Something in the way she moves.” Holter, a lifelong Beatles fan, has been singing Beatles songs to her daughter at night.

Something in the Room She Moves features “Sun Girl,” a new song Holter shared in November that was one of our Songs of the Week.

Something in the Room She Moves is the follow-up to Aviary, her last regular new album, released six years ago. It was our Album of the Week and made the Top 10 in our Top 100 Albums of 2018 list.

Since then she has kept busy, including composing the score for Eliza Hittman’s 2020 film Never Rarely Sometimes Always and working with England’s Chorus of Opera North on a new live soundtrack to the 1928 silent film The Passion of Joan of Arc, which Holter wrote and performed. She’s also recently worked with Call Super, Beverly Glenn-Copeland, and Max Tundra.

Read our rave review of Aviary.

Read our interview with Julia Holter on Aviary.

Read our 2015 interview with Holter.

Something in the Room She Moves Tracklist:

1. Sun Girl

2. These Morning

3. Something in the Room She Moves

4. Materia

5. Meyou

6. Spinning

7. Ocean

8. Evening Mood

9. Talking to the Whisper

10. Who Brings Me

Julia Holter Tour Dates:



May 3 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey

May 4 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

May 6 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

May 7 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

May 10 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

May 11 - Chicago, IL @ Outset

May 13 - Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall

May 14 - Montreal, QC @ Le Belmont

May 15 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

May 17 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

May 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

May 19 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis

May 21 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

May 22 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Purgatory)

