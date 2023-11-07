News

Julia Holter Shares Video for New Song “Sun Girl” New Single Out Now via Domino

Photography by Camille Blake



Julia Holter has shared a new song, “Sun Girl,” via an animated video. The single is out now via Domino. Artist and animator Tammy Nguyễn directed the “Sun Girl” video. Watch it below.

A press release says the song features “fragments of flute, field recordings, Yamaha CS-60, bagpipes, mellotron, drums, and fretless bass.”

It’s been five years since Holter released a regular new album, Aviary, via Domino. It was our Album of the Week and made the Top 10 in our Top 100 Albums of 2018 list.

Since then she has kept busy, including composing the score for Eliza Hittman’s 2020 film Never Rarely Sometimes Always and working in the past year with England’s Chorus of Opera North on a new live soundtrack to the 1928 silent film The Passion of Joan of Arc, which Holter wrote and performed. She’s also recently worked with Call Super, Beverly Glenn-Copeland, and Max Tundra.

