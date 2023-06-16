News

Julia Jacklin Shares New Cover of Rowland S. Howard’s “Shivers” North American Tour Starts Next Month

Photography by Derek Henderson



Julia Jacklin has just shared a cover of “Shivers,” a track that was originally recorded by Rowland S. Howard and Nick Cave’s band, The Boys Next Door. The cover came about when Jacklin was asked to contribute to a compilation honoring legendary Australian producer Tony Cohen, who recorded the original version of “Shivers.” Jacklin is also set to embark on a summer North American tour. Below, listen to the song followed by her upcoming tour dates.

Of the song, Jacklin says in a press release: “It’s been covered a lot, but it’s a special one for me. It was one of the first songs I ever learnt to play. Many Sydney bars, venues, and open mic nights have heard me sing this song. Howard wrote it at 16 and I’ve always loved how much the lyrics capture that type of unbridled, dramatic teenage infatuation. The kind that physically hurts but also makes you laugh at yourself.”

Jacklin is set to return touring this summer, following multiple sold out shows last year in support of her fourth studio album, PRE PLEASURE. She is set to perform at Pitchfork Music Fest, Osheaga, and The National’s Homecoming Festival in Cincinnati.

Check out our 2023 interview with Jacklin on her album PRE PLEASURE.

North American Tour Dates:

7/14 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground*

7/15 - Ottawa, ON - Ottawa Bluesfest

7/16 - Buffalo, NY - Asbury Hall*

7/17 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop*

7/21 - Indianapolis, IN - Hifi Annex +

7/22 - Chicago, IL - Pitchfork Music Fest

7/23 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Ballroom +

7/25 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown +

7/26 - Kansas City, MO - Record Bar +

7/27 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway +

7/31 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel =

8/1 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle =

8/3 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar =

8/4 - Woodstock, NY - Levon Helm Studios =

8/5 - Holyoke, MA - Holyoke Arts Center =

8/6 - Montreal, QC - Osheaga Music Festival

9/6 - Ogden, UT - Ogden Twilight with Noah Cyrus

9/16 - Cincinnati, OH - Homecoming Festival

* Black Belt Eagle Scout

+ Macie Stewart

= Kara Jackson

