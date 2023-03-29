News

Julia Logue Shares New Single “Back Of The Party” Listen to the Track Below

Photography by Sawyer Alcázar-Hagen



Earlier this year, we premiered “Fort,” the latest track from Portland-based singer/songwriter Julia Logue. The track followed her 2020 debut EP, No Face, and a series of subsequent singles, all of which cemented Logue’s style of silken sonics, laced with influences from jazz, soul, R&B, and pop. Today, Logue is following that release with another new track, “Back Of The Party.”

“Back Of The Party” goes in a slightly different direction than “Fort,” leaning into a dreamy wash of bossa nova rhythms, simmering synth textures, and twinkling psychedelic melodies. The track takes on a glittering gossamer sheen, one Logue paints with a sense of decadent drama as she steeps the listener in a romantic and melancholic reverie. Later, the track’s sweeping fantasy settles into an intimate finale, soundtracked only by Logue’s vocals, meditative guitar lines, and cinematic string accents. Lyrically, the track finds Logue wrestling with unrequited love, spiraling into a drunken lovelorn fantasy: “And the days go by / You wonder why / Why it all played out like this?”

Logue says of the track, “The story I tell in ‘Back Of The Party’ is an experience that so many people, including myself, have gone through. In writing the song, I was able to process my own journey with love, rejection, and acceptance. I hope BOTP can be cathartic for listeners as well.”

Check out the song below, out everywhere now.

