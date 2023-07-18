News

Juliana Hatfield Shares Video For New Electric Light Orchestra Cover “Can’t Get It Out of My Head” Covers Album Juliana Hatfield Sings ELO Due Out November 17 via American Laundromat

Photography by David Doobinin



Juliana Hatfield is releasing a new Electric Light Orchestra covers album, Juliana Hatfield Sings ELO, on November 17 via American Laundromat. Now she has shared its second single, her rendition of “Can’t Get it Out of My Head,” via a music video. Check out the video and full tracklist below.



This video was directed by David Doobinin who drew inspiration from French photographer Gilbert Garcin, who incorporated dreamlike black and images to play with light, shadows, and cutouts. Of the video, Doobinin says in a press release: “I created cutout versions of Juliana to create layered, architectural visuals. I wanted the video to capture that restless, ‘caught between two worlds’ experience we all feel sometimes, while also highlighting Juliana’s raw and poetic nature, and how she embodies both awkwardness and grace.”



Hatfield adds: “David is really good at capturing my discomfort in front of cameras, and in the world. Making it all into interesting, moving imagery works great in the context of this song about longing to escape reality into some otherworldly realm.”



Hatfield previously shared a “more bubbly” version of ELO’s “Don’t Bring Me Down.” Her previous covers projects include Juliana Hatfield Sings Olivia Newton-John (2018) and Juliana Hatfield Sings The Police (2019).



Juliana Hatfield Sings ELO Tracklist:

1. Sweet Is the Night

2. Can’t Get It Out of My Head

3. Showdown

4. Strange Magic

5. Don’t Bring Me Down

6. Telephone Line

7. Secret Messages

8. Bluebird Is Dead

9. From the End of the World

10. Ordinary Dream

