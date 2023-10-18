Julie Byrne Announces New EP, Shares New Song “Velocity! What About The Inertia!?”
Julie Byrne with Laugh Cry Laugh Due Out November 17 via Ghostly International; Plus Listen to Jackson Browne Cover "These Days"
Oct 18, 2023
Photography by Tonje Thilesen
Julie Byrne has announced a new collaborative EP, Julie Byrne with Laugh Cry Laugh, and shared its first single, “Velocity! What About The Inertia!?” Plus she’s also shared another track from the EP, a cover of Jackson Browne’s “These Days.” Julie Byrne with Laugh Cry Laugh is due out November 17 via Ghostly International. Listen to the new tracks below, followed by the EP’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as Byrne’s upcoming tour dates.
The EP follows The Greater Wings, released in July also via Ghostly International. Laugh Cry Laugh is Byrne alongside Taryn Blake Miller and Emily Fontana. The trio worked on the EP in Miller’s apartment in the winter of 2022.
Byrne’s previous album was 2017’s acclaimed Not Even Happiness.
Julie Byrne with Laugh Cry Laugh Tracklist:
1. ‘22
2. These Days
3. Velocity! What about the Inertia!?”
4. Entropy Increasing
Julie Byrne Tour Dates:
11/10-12 - Los Angeles, CA @ LA3C Music & Food Festival
11/16 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
11/17 - Glasgow, UK @ Mono
11/18 - Manchester, UK @ Halle St Peter’s
11/21 - London, UK @ Earth Theatre
11/22 - Bristol, UK @ The Jam Bar
11/24 - Limerick, IR @ Dolans
11/25 - Dulbin, IR @ Pavilion Theatre, Dún Laoghaire
11/26 - Belfast, IR @ The Black Box
