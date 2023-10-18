News

Julie Byrne Announces New EP, Shares New Song “Velocity! What About The Inertia!?” Julie Byrne with Laugh Cry Laugh Due Out November 17 via Ghostly International; Plus Listen to Jackson Browne Cover "These Days"

Photography by Tonje Thilesen



Julie Byrne has announced a new collaborative EP, Julie Byrne with Laugh Cry Laugh, and shared its first single, “Velocity! What About The Inertia!?” Plus she’s also shared another track from the EP, a cover of Jackson Browne’s “These Days.” Julie Byrne with Laugh Cry Laugh is due out November 17 via Ghostly International. Listen to the new tracks below, followed by the EP’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as Byrne’s upcoming tour dates.

The EP follows The Greater Wings, released in July also via Ghostly International. Laugh Cry Laugh is Byrne alongside Taryn Blake Miller and Emily Fontana. The trio worked on the EP in Miller’s apartment in the winter of 2022.

Byrne’s previous album was 2017’s acclaimed Not Even Happiness.

Julie Byrne with Laugh Cry Laugh Tracklist:

1. ‘22

2. These Days

3. Velocity! What about the Inertia!?”

4. Entropy Increasing

Julie Byrne Tour Dates:

11/10-12 - Los Angeles, CA @ LA3C Music & Food Festival

11/16 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

11/17 - Glasgow, UK @ Mono

11/18 - Manchester, UK @ Halle St Peter’s

11/21 - London, UK @ Earth Theatre

11/22 - Bristol, UK @ The Jam Bar

11/24 - Limerick, IR @ Dolans

11/25 - Dulbin, IR @ Pavilion Theatre, Dún Laoghaire

11/26 - Belfast, IR @ The Black Box

