Julie Byrne Shares New Song “22” Julie Byrne with Laugh Cry Laugh Due Out This Friday via Ghostly International

Photography by Tonje Thilesen



Julie Byrne is releasing a new collaborative EP, Julie Byrne with Laugh Cry Laugh, this Friday via Ghostly International. Now she has shared its second single, “22.” Listen below, followed by her upcoming tour dates.

The EP follows The Greater Wings, released in July also via Ghostly International. Laugh Cry Laugh is Byrne alongside Taryn Blake Miller and Emily Fontana. The trio worked on the EP in Miller’s apartment in the winter of 2022.

Previously Byrne shared its first single, “Velocity! What About The Inertia!?”

Byrne’s previous album was 2017’s acclaimed Not Even Happiness.

Julie Byrne Tour Dates:

11.16.23 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

11.17.23 Glasgow, UK @ Mono

11.18.23 Manchester, UK @ Halle St Peter’s

11.22.23 Bristol, UK @ The Jam Bar

11.24.23 Limerick, IE @ Dolans

11.25.23 Dublin, IE @ Pavilion Theatre

11.26.23 Belfast, IE @ The Black Box

01.13.24 Auckland, NZ @ The Tuning Fork

01.14.24 WELLINGTON, NZ @ Meow

01.17.24 Sydney, AUS @ Sydney Festival @ ACO Nielson

01.19.24 Sydney, AUS @ Sydney Festival @ ACO Nielson

01.20.24 Brisbane, AUS @ Visy Theatre

01.21.24 Northern Rivers, AUS @ Coorabell Hall

01.24.24 Melbourne, AUS @ Darebin Arts Centre

01.25.24 Castlemaine, AUS @ Theatre Royal

02.02.24 Aalborg, Denmark @ Northern Winter Beat Festival

02.04.24 Oslo, Norway @ Parkteatret Scene

02.06.24 Stockholm, Sweden @ Kulturhuset Stadsteatern

