Julie Byrne Shares New Song “22”
Julie Byrne with Laugh Cry Laugh Due Out This Friday via Ghostly International
Nov 15, 2023
Photography by Tonje Thilesen
Julie Byrne is releasing a new collaborative EP, Julie Byrne with Laugh Cry Laugh, this Friday via Ghostly International. Now she has shared its second single, “22.” Listen below, followed by her upcoming tour dates.
The EP follows The Greater Wings, released in July also via Ghostly International. Laugh Cry Laugh is Byrne alongside Taryn Blake Miller and Emily Fontana. The trio worked on the EP in Miller’s apartment in the winter of 2022.
Previously Byrne shared its first single, “Velocity! What About The Inertia!?”
Byrne’s previous album was 2017’s acclaimed Not Even Happiness.
Julie Byrne Tour Dates:
11.16.23 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
11.17.23 Glasgow, UK @ Mono
11.18.23 Manchester, UK @ Halle St Peter’s
11.22.23 Bristol, UK @ The Jam Bar
11.24.23 Limerick, IE @ Dolans
11.25.23 Dublin, IE @ Pavilion Theatre
11.26.23 Belfast, IE @ The Black Box
01.13.24 Auckland, NZ @ The Tuning Fork
01.14.24 WELLINGTON, NZ @ Meow
01.17.24 Sydney, AUS @ Sydney Festival @ ACO Nielson
01.19.24 Sydney, AUS @ Sydney Festival @ ACO Nielson
01.20.24 Brisbane, AUS @ Visy Theatre
01.21.24 Northern Rivers, AUS @ Coorabell Hall
01.24.24 Melbourne, AUS @ Darebin Arts Centre
01.25.24 Castlemaine, AUS @ Theatre Royal
02.02.24 Aalborg, Denmark @ Northern Winter Beat Festival
02.04.24 Oslo, Norway @ Parkteatret Scene
02.06.24 Stockholm, Sweden @ Kulturhuset Stadsteatern
