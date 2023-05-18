News

All





Julie Byrne Shares New Song “The Greater Wings” The Greater Wings Due Out July 7 via Ghostly International

Photography by Tonje Thilesen



Julie Byrne is releasing a new album, The Greater Wings, on July 7 via Ghostly International. Now she has shared the album’s title track, “The Greater Wings.” Listen below, followed by Byrne’s upcoming tour dates.

Previously she shared the album’s first single, “Summer Glass,” via a music video. “Summer Glass” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Byrne’s last album was 2017’s acclaimed Not Even Happiness.

“My hope for The Greater Wings is that it lives as a love letter to my chosen family and as an expression of the depth of my commitment to our shared future,” Byrne said in a previous press release. “Being reshaped by grief also has me more aware of what death does not take from me. I commit that to heart, to words, to sound. Music is not bound to any kind of linear time, so in the capacity to record and speak to the future: this is what it felt like to me, when we were simultaneous, alive, occurring all at once. What it has felt like to go up against my edge and push, the love that has made it worth all this fight. These memories are my values, they belong with me.”

Byrne started recording the album with her longtime creative partner, the late Eric Littmann (who produced Not Even Happiness). She finished the album with producer Alex Somers (Sigur Rós, Julianna Barwick), recording in the Catskills of New York.

Julie Byrne Tour Dates:

7/23 - Hebden, UK @ Bridge Trades Club

7/26 - London, UK @ Kings Place Hall

7/28 - Brighton, UK @ St Barts

8/18-20 - Brecon Beacons, Wales @ Green Man Festival

9/5 - Seattle,WA @ Fremont Abbey

9/6 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

9/8 - San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall

9/9 - Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall

9/12 - Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

9/14 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s

9/19 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

9/20 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church (Sanctuary)

9/21 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

9/29 - Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

9/30 - Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

11/16 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

11/17 - Glasgow, UK @ Mono

11/18 - Manchester, UK @ St Michael’s Church

11/22 - Bristol, UK @ The Jam Jar

11/24 - Limerick, IE @ Dolans Upstairs

11/25 - Dublin, IE @ Pavilion Theatre, Dún Laoghaire

11/26 - Belfast, IE @ The Black Box

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.