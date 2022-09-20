News

Julien Chang Shares Video For New Single “Snakebit,” Announces Tour Dates The Sale Due Out November 4 via Transgressive

Photography by Roxy Blocksdorf



Baltimore singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist/producer Julien Chang has shared a video for his new single “Snakebit.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album, The Sale, which will be out on November 4 via Transgressive. Chang has also announced a set of supporting tour dates for Let’s Eat Grandma. View the Vaughn Taormina-directed video below along with a full list of tour dates.

In a press release, Chang states: “‘Snakebit’ emerged during a period of transformation. This was around the time I left Baltimore for University in the middle of New Jersey. The awkwardness of the transition and the discomfort of ‘growing pains’ provoked in me a kind of creative agitation which found its outlet most decisively in this song. But the song is not only about changing. It is also about encountering change: in a reflective turn, encountering myself who is changing and then interrogating him, testing the limits of the ‘new me’ before finding that I am really not so different.

“The song takes the form of a self-interrogation. I have changed, but how? and when? Why? This video simulates the fragmented, unfocused, and self-contradictory search for clues that one falls into trying to answer. Taken as a whole, the animations all seem to go together on a single string, but examined individually, it is clear that what binds them is not any logical order. In this sense, the video has the structure of a dream. While dreaming, a rapid sequence of freely-associated images and events seems to make perfect sense. It is only upon sober reflection the following morning that these images and events become absurd, random, and nonsensical.”

Upon announcement of the new album in July, Chang shared the single “Marmalade,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. He later shared the album track “Time and Place.”

Chang’s debut album, Jules, came out in 2019 via Transgressive.

Julien Chang Tour Dates:

11/1/2022 - Washington DC @ Union Stage*

11/2/2022- Philadelphia PA @ The Foundry*

11/4/2022 - New York NY @ Webster Hall*

11/5/2022 - Boston MA @ The Sinclair*

11/8/2022- Bristol @ Crofters Rights

11/10/2022 - Pitchfork London @ Oslo

11/12/2022 - Brighton @ Folklore

11/13/2022 - Manchester @ The Castle

*with Let’s Eat Grandma

