Thursday, June 22nd, 2023  
Jungle Share Video for New Song “I’ve Been In Love” (Featuring Channel Tres)

Volcano Due Out August 11 via Caiola

Jun 22, 2023 By Kat Ramkumar
Jungle, the British electronic music project led by Josh Lloyd-Watson and Tom McFarland, have shared a music video for a new song, “I’ve Been In Love,” featuring Channel Tres. This is the latest single off of their upcoming album Volcanowhich is due out August 11 via Caiola. Jungle will also be touring across North America and Europe in the fall. J Lloyd and Charlie Di Placido directed the video. Watch it below followed by the upcoming tour dates.

Jungle’s sleek mix of funk, disco, soul, and hip-hop combined with Channel Tres’ vocals create a blend of baritone from laidback rhymes to brighter melodic moments within the song. The music video features a single-shot choreography set in an intimate one-room.

Jungle previously released the Volcano tracks “Candle Flame” and “Dominoes.”

August:

26th - UK, London, All Points East (HEADLINERS)

September:

6th - USA, Santa Barbara, Bowl
7th - USA, Los Angeles, The KIA Forum
9th - USA, San Francisco, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
13th - Canada, Vancouver, PNE Forum
14th - USA, Portland, Edgefield Concerts
15th - USA, Seattle, Wamu Theatre
18th - USA, Madison, The Sylvee
19th - USA, Chicago, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
21st - Canada, Toronto, Echo Beach
23rd - Canada, Montreal, Place Bell
26th - USA, Boston, Roadrunner
27th - USA, Philadelphia, Franklin Music Hall
28th - USA, Washington DC, The Anthem
30th - USA, New York, Forest Hills Stadium

October:

24th - France, Paris, LE CENTQUATRE
27th - Spain, Barcelona, Razzmatazz
28th - Spain, Madrid, Palacio Vistalegre
29th - Portugal, Lisbon, Campo Pequeno
31st - France, Toulouse, Le Bikini

November:

1st - France, Nimes, La Paloma
2nd - Italy, Milan, Alcatraz
4th - Switzerland, Zurich, X-Tra
5th - Germany, Munich, TonHalle
6th - Germany, Berlin, Verti Music Hall
8th - Sweden, Stockholm, Filadelfia
9th - Norway, Oslo, Sentrum Scene
10th - Denmark, Copenhagen, KB Hallen
13th - Germany, Hamburg, Sporthalle
14th - Germany, Cologne, Palladium
15th - Netherlands, Amsterdam, AFAS Live
16th - Belgium, Antwerp, Lotto Arena

There are no comments for this entry yet.

