Jungle Share Video for New Song “I’ve Been In Love” (Featuring Channel Tres)

Jungle, the British electronic music project led by Josh Lloyd-Watson and Tom McFarland, have shared a music video for a new song, “I’ve Been In Love,” featuring Channel Tres. This is the latest single off of their upcoming album Volcanowhich is due out August 11 via Caiola. Jungle will also be touring across North America and Europe in the fall. J Lloyd and Charlie Di Placido directed the video. Watch it below followed by the upcoming tour dates.

Jungle’s sleek mix of funk, disco, soul, and hip-hop combined with Channel Tres’ vocals create a blend of baritone from laidback rhymes to brighter melodic moments within the song. The music video features a single-shot choreography set in an intimate one-room.

Jungle previously released the Volcano tracks “Candle Flame” and “Dominoes.”

August:

26th - UK, London, All Points East (HEADLINERS)

September:

6th - USA, Santa Barbara, Bowl

7th - USA, Los Angeles, The KIA Forum

9th - USA, San Francisco, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

13th - Canada, Vancouver, PNE Forum

14th - USA, Portland, Edgefield Concerts

15th - USA, Seattle, Wamu Theatre

18th - USA, Madison, The Sylvee

19th - USA, Chicago, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

21st - Canada, Toronto, Echo Beach

23rd - Canada, Montreal, Place Bell

26th - USA, Boston, Roadrunner

27th - USA, Philadelphia, Franklin Music Hall

28th - USA, Washington DC, The Anthem

30th - USA, New York, Forest Hills Stadium

October:

24th - France, Paris, LE CENTQUATRE

27th - Spain, Barcelona, Razzmatazz

28th - Spain, Madrid, Palacio Vistalegre

29th - Portugal, Lisbon, Campo Pequeno

31st - France, Toulouse, Le Bikini

November:

1st - France, Nimes, La Paloma

2nd - Italy, Milan, Alcatraz

4th - Switzerland, Zurich, X-Tra

5th - Germany, Munich, TonHalle

6th - Germany, Berlin, Verti Music Hall

8th - Sweden, Stockholm, Filadelfia

9th - Norway, Oslo, Sentrum Scene

10th - Denmark, Copenhagen, KB Hallen

13th - Germany, Hamburg, Sporthalle

14th - Germany, Cologne, Palladium

15th - Netherlands, Amsterdam, AFAS Live

16th - Belgium, Antwerp, Lotto Arena

