Justice Announce Deluxe Reissue of Debut Album, Share Remix of “D.A.N.C.E.” Featuring Logic
† Deluxe Edition Due Out Next Thursday via Ed Banger/Because
Dec 08, 2022
Photography by Pedro Winter
French electronic music duo Justice have announced a 15th anniversary deluxe reissue of their debut album, †, which will be out next Thursday (Dec. 15) via Ed Banger/Because. The reissue includes six bonus tracks, including the album outtake “Donna,” multiple demos, and a new version of the song “D.A.N.C.E.” featuring Logic, the latter of which has just been shared by the duo. Listen to it and view the reissue’s tracklist below.
Justice’s most recent album, Woman, came out in 2016. Last year, Justice’s Gaspard Augé released his debut solo album, Escapades.
† (Deluxe) Tracklist
Disc 1: † Original
1. Genesis
2. Let There Be Light
3. D.A.N.C.E.
4. Newjack
5. Phantom
6. Phantom pt. II
7. Valentine
8. TThhEe PPaARRtTYY
9. DVNO
10. Stress
11. Waters of Nazareth
12. One Minute to Midnight
Disc 2:
1. The Party (Demo)
2. Valentine (Demo)
3. D.A.N.C.E. (Demo)
4. Donna
5. B.E.A.T. (Instrumental)
6. Justice ft. Logic - D.A.N.C.E
