Justice Announce Deluxe Reissue of Debut Album, Share Remix of “D.A.N.C.E.” Featuring Logic † Deluxe Edition Due Out Next Thursday via Ed Banger/Because

Photography by Pedro Winter



French electronic music duo Justice have announced a 15th anniversary deluxe reissue of their debut album, †, which will be out next Thursday (Dec. 15) via Ed Banger/Because. The reissue includes six bonus tracks, including the album outtake “Donna,” multiple demos, and a new version of the song “D.A.N.C.E.” featuring Logic, the latter of which has just been shared by the duo. Listen to it and view the reissue’s tracklist below.

Justice’s most recent album, Woman, came out in 2016. Last year, Justice’s Gaspard Augé released his debut solo album, Escapades.

† (Deluxe) Tracklist

Disc 1: † Original

1. Genesis

2. Let There Be Light

3. D.A.N.C.E.

4. Newjack

5. Phantom

6. Phantom pt. II

7. Valentine

8. TThhEe PPaARRtTYY

9. DVNO

10. Stress

11. Waters of Nazareth

12. One Minute to Midnight

Disc 2:

1. The Party (Demo)

2. Valentine (Demo)

3. D.A.N.C.E. (Demo)

4. Donna

5. B.E.A.T. (Instrumental)

6. Justice ft. Logic - D.A.N.C.E

