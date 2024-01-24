News

Justice Announce New Album, Share Songs “One Night/All Night” (Feat. Tame Impala) and “Generator” Hyperdrama Due Out April 26 via Ed Banger/Because

Photography by André Chémétoff



French electronic music duo Justice have announced their first new album in eight years, Hyperdrama, and shared two new songs from it: “One Night/All Night” and “Generator.” The former features Tame Impala (aka Kevin Parker and his band) and was shared via a music video. Hyperdrama is due out April 26 via Ed Banger/Because. Check out both songs below, followed by the album’s cover artwork and the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Justice’s most recent album, Woman, came out in 2016. In 2021, Justice’s Gaspard Augé released his debut solo album, Escapades. In 2022, the duo released a 15th anniversary deluxe reissue of their debut album, †.

Of “One Night/All Night,” the band collectively had this to say in a press release: “We wanted this track to sound as if a dark/techno iteration of Justice had found a sample of a disco iteration of Kevin Parker. Kevin has a sense of melody that’s fascinating in the sense that he manages to write melodies that feel both simple and natural, but very peculiar at the same time. This song oscillates between pure electronic music and pure disco but you never really get the two at the same time. This very idea of switching instantly from a genre to another within a song runs through the whole record, and is maybe showcased the clearest in ‘One Night/All Night.’”



Of “Generator,” the band had this to say: “To us, this one sounds like ‘Getaway’ by the Salsoul Orchestra, but with gabber and classic ’90s hardcore techno sounds. Disco/funk and electronic music at large have always been core elements of the music we make as Justice. In Hyperdrama, we make them coexist, but not in a peaceful way. We like this idea of making them fight a bit for attention.”

Anton Tammi directed the video for “One Night/All Night” and had this to add: “I suggested to them that what if we dive in? What if their music video was a journey inside the cross? I dreamed of creating a piece like this. A strange and experimental object that looks like rave lighting inside human lungs and strobe light around a human heart.”

Justice Tour Dates:

April 12th: Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Indio, CA

April 19th: Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Indio, CA

April 27th: Festival Vaivén, Tehuixtla, Mexico

May 30th: Primavera Sound, Barcelona, Spain

June 1st: We Love Green, Paris, France

June 7th: Primavera Porto, Porto, Portugal

June 7th - 9th: Best Kept Secret, Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands

June 14th: Nameless Festival, Provincia Di Lecco, Italy

July 4th: Beauregard Festival, Hérouville-saint-clair, France

July 6th: Main Square Festival, Arras, France

July 11th: Les Déferlantes, Le Barcarès, France

July 13th: Musilac, Aix-les-bains, France

July 14th: Terres du Son, Monts, France

July 19th: Gurtenfestival, Köniz, Switzerland

July 21st: Dour Festival, Dour, Belgium

August 17th: Cabaret Vert, Charleville-mézières, France

