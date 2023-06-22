News







Justin Vernon Shares Rarity "hazelton," the Foundation for Bon Iver's "Holocene" DeYarmond Edison Box Set, Epoch, is Due Out August 18 via Jagjaguwar

Photography by D.L Anderson



Justin Vernon’s rarity “hazelton,” a song that would go on to shape Bon Iver’s “Holocene,” has been shared. Epoch, the 5-LP, 4-CD, and 114-page box set of DeYarmond Edison, a short-lived band who would end up birthing Bon Iver, Megafaun and more, is due out August 18 via Jagjaguwar and the track is featured on there. The 83 recordings included in the set span over the evolution of founding members Vernon, Brad Cook, Phil Cook, and Joe Westerlund from their albums as childhood friends to more current music. For Epoch’s second preview, Vernon’s “hazelton” has been shared, alongside another track, “liner,” Listen to both below, followed by Epoch’s tracklist and cover artwork.

Vernon originally recorded and released “hazelton” on a batch of 100 handmade, hand numbered CDs between July 2005 and May 2006. Of the song, Grayson Haver Currin, the box set’s executive producer says: “This is the sound of sorting through an overabundance of new info, mostly for yourself. And, even in the rather fraught process, finding out just where it is you’ve been headed your whole life.” While this was nearing the close of DeYarmond Edison, this was opening doors for each artist’s individuality.

In addition to “hazelton” and “liner,” Vernon will also be sharing the basis for Bob Iver’s For Emma, Forever Ago, with “hannah, my ophelia,” a collaboration with members of Collections of Colonies of Bees. This accompanies around dozens of unpublished photos and 60,000 words of in-depth interviews.

“Hazelton” and “liner” follow the release of DeYarmond Edison’s “As Long as I Can Go” b/w Justin Vernon and Phil Cook’s “Feel The Light.”

Epoch Tracklist:

LP1 - All of Us Free

Mount Vernon - We Can Look Up

Mount Vernon - Morning

Phil Cook & Justin Vernon - Feel the Light

Justin Vernon - Breathe

DeYarmond Edison - The Lake

DeYarmond Edison - Dusty Road, So Kind

DeYarmond Edison - As Long as I Can Go

Justin Vernon - Right Down There in Your Tributary

DeYarmond Edison - The Orient

LP2 - Silent Signs

DeYarmond Edison - Lift

DeYarmond Edison - Silent Signs

DeYarmond Edison - Heroin(e)

DeYarmond Edison - Love Long Gone

DeYarmond Edison - First Impression

DeYarmond Edison - Bones

DeYarmond Edison - Heart for Hire

DeYarmond Edison - Dead Anchor

DeYarmond Edison - Ragstock

DeYarmond Edison - We

DeYarmond Edison - Dash

DeYarmond Edison - Time to Know

LP3 - Epoch, etc.

DeYarmond Edison - Song for a Lover (of Long Ago)

DeYarmond Edison - Epoch

DeYarmond Edison - Baby Done Got Your Number

DeYarmond Edison - Brief Scene

DeYarmond Edison - Where We Belong

DeYarmond Edison - Red Shoes

DeYarmond Edison - Heroin(e)

LP4 – hazeltons

Justin Vernon - hazelton

Justin Vernon - frail sail

Justin Vernon - game night

Justin Vernon - easy

Justin Vernon - liner

Justin Vernon - song for a lover (of long ago)

Justin Vernon - hannah, my ophelia

LP5 - Where We Belong

Justin Vernon - Look Down That Long, Lonesome Road

Justin Vernon - Handwriting on the Wall

Ticonderoga (feat. Justin Vernon) - Hands Up

Justin Vernon - Funeral Lights

Megafaun - Lazy Suicide (Edit)

Megafaun (feat. Justin Vernon) - Carolina Days

Megafaun (feat. Justin Vernon, Frazey Ford + Fight the Big Bull) - Trials, Troubles, Tribulations (Live from the Sydney Opera House, June 1, 2013)

Megafaun + Bon Iver - Worried Mind

DeYarmond Edison - Set Me Free

CD1 - That Was Then - North Carolina - The Bickett Gallery Residency

DeYarmond Edison - What Are They Doing in Heaven Today?

DeYarmond Edison - Step It Up and Go

DeYarmond Edison - Phil’s Instrumental

DeYarmond Edison - Louis Collins

DeYarmond Edison - Old Dollar Mamie

DeYarmond Edison - Two Scenes

DeYarmond Edison - Sea Legs

DeYarmond Edison - Abel + Cain

DeYarmond Edison - Half Life

DeYarmond Edison - Afro Blue

CD2 - That Was Then - North Carolina - The Bickett Gallery Residency

DeYarmond Edison - Four Keyboard Phase in A

DeYarmond Edison - Cybernetic Meadow

DeYarmond Edison - Paul’s Park

DeYarmond Edison - Justin’s Phase Piece

DeYarmond Edison - Exercise in Abandonment

DeYarmond Edison - Bones

DeYarmond Edison - I Live The Life I Love (I Love The Life I Live)

DeYarmond Edison - My Beautiful Reward

DeYarmond Edison - A Satisfied Mind

DeYarmond Edison - Come and Go With Me (to That Land)

CD3 - That Was Then - Wisconsin - The Mabel Tainter Concert

DeYarmond Edison - Intro

DeYarmond Edison - I Been Drinking

DeYarmond Edison - Down on the Banks of the Ohio

DeYarmond Edison - Silent Signs

DeYarmond Edison - Please Find Me Here

DeYarmond Edison - Abel + Cain

DeYarmond Edison - We

DeYarmond Edison - Will the Circle Be Unbroken?

DeYarmond Edison - Afro Blue

CD4 - That Was Then - Wisconsin - The Mabel Tainter Concert

DeYarmond Edison - Intro

DeYarmond Edison - The Longest Train

DeYarmond Edison - No Depression in Heaven

DeYarmond Edison - Red Shoes

DeYarmond Edison - Song for a Lover (of Long Ago)

DeYarmond Edison - Ain’t No More Cane

DeYarmond Edison - easy

DeYarmond Edison - All Tomorrow’s Parties

DeYarmond Edison - A Satisfied Mind

DeYarmond Edison - Come and Go With Me (to That Land)

