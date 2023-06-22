Justin Vernon Shares Rarity “hazelton,” the Foundation for Bon Iver’s “Holocene”
DeYarmond Edison Box Set, Epoch, is Due Out August 18 via Jagjaguwar
Jun 22, 2023
Photography by D.L Anderson
Justin Vernon’s rarity “hazelton,” a song that would go on to shape Bon Iver’s “Holocene,” has been shared. Epoch, the 5-LP, 4-CD, and 114-page box set of DeYarmond Edison, a short-lived band who would end up birthing Bon Iver, Megafaun and more, is due out August 18 via Jagjaguwar and the track is featured on there. The 83 recordings included in the set span over the evolution of founding members Vernon, Brad Cook, Phil Cook, and Joe Westerlund from their albums as childhood friends to more current music. For Epoch’s second preview, Vernon’s “hazelton” has been shared, alongside another track, “liner,” Listen to both below, followed by Epoch’s tracklist and cover artwork.
Vernon originally recorded and released “hazelton” on a batch of 100 handmade, hand numbered CDs between July 2005 and May 2006. Of the song, Grayson Haver Currin, the box set’s executive producer says: “This is the sound of sorting through an overabundance of new info, mostly for yourself. And, even in the rather fraught process, finding out just where it is you’ve been headed your whole life.” While this was nearing the close of DeYarmond Edison, this was opening doors for each artist’s individuality.
In addition to “hazelton” and “liner,” Vernon will also be sharing the basis for Bob Iver’s For Emma, Forever Ago, with “hannah, my ophelia,” a collaboration with members of Collections of Colonies of Bees. This accompanies around dozens of unpublished photos and 60,000 words of in-depth interviews.
“Hazelton” and “liner” follow the release of DeYarmond Edison’s “As Long as I Can Go” b/w Justin Vernon and Phil Cook’s “Feel The Light.”
Epoch Tracklist:
LP1 - All of Us Free
Mount Vernon - We Can Look Up
Mount Vernon - Morning
Phil Cook & Justin Vernon - Feel the Light
Justin Vernon - Breathe
DeYarmond Edison - The Lake
DeYarmond Edison - Dusty Road, So Kind
DeYarmond Edison - As Long as I Can Go
Justin Vernon - Right Down There in Your Tributary
DeYarmond Edison - The Orient
LP2 - Silent Signs
DeYarmond Edison - Lift
DeYarmond Edison - Silent Signs
DeYarmond Edison - Heroin(e)
DeYarmond Edison - Love Long Gone
DeYarmond Edison - First Impression
DeYarmond Edison - Bones
DeYarmond Edison - Heart for Hire
DeYarmond Edison - Dead Anchor
DeYarmond Edison - Ragstock
DeYarmond Edison - We
DeYarmond Edison - Dash
DeYarmond Edison - Time to Know
LP3 - Epoch, etc.
DeYarmond Edison - Song for a Lover (of Long Ago)
DeYarmond Edison - Epoch
DeYarmond Edison - Baby Done Got Your Number
DeYarmond Edison - Brief Scene
DeYarmond Edison - Where We Belong
DeYarmond Edison - Red Shoes
DeYarmond Edison - Heroin(e)
LP4 – hazeltons
Justin Vernon - hazelton
Justin Vernon - frail sail
Justin Vernon - game night
Justin Vernon - easy
Justin Vernon - liner
Justin Vernon - song for a lover (of long ago)
Justin Vernon - hannah, my ophelia
LP5 - Where We Belong
Justin Vernon - Look Down That Long, Lonesome Road
Justin Vernon - Handwriting on the Wall
Ticonderoga (feat. Justin Vernon) - Hands Up
Justin Vernon - Funeral Lights
Megafaun - Lazy Suicide (Edit)
Megafaun (feat. Justin Vernon) - Carolina Days
Megafaun (feat. Justin Vernon, Frazey Ford + Fight the Big Bull) - Trials, Troubles, Tribulations (Live from the Sydney Opera House, June 1, 2013)
Megafaun + Bon Iver - Worried Mind
DeYarmond Edison - Set Me Free
CD1 - That Was Then - North Carolina - The Bickett Gallery Residency
DeYarmond Edison - What Are They Doing in Heaven Today?
DeYarmond Edison - Step It Up and Go
DeYarmond Edison - Phil’s Instrumental
DeYarmond Edison - Louis Collins
DeYarmond Edison - Old Dollar Mamie
DeYarmond Edison - Two Scenes
DeYarmond Edison - Sea Legs
DeYarmond Edison - Abel + Cain
DeYarmond Edison - Half Life
DeYarmond Edison - Afro Blue
CD2 - That Was Then - North Carolina - The Bickett Gallery Residency
DeYarmond Edison - Four Keyboard Phase in A
DeYarmond Edison - Cybernetic Meadow
DeYarmond Edison - Paul’s Park
DeYarmond Edison - Justin’s Phase Piece
DeYarmond Edison - Exercise in Abandonment
DeYarmond Edison - Bones
DeYarmond Edison - I Live The Life I Love (I Love The Life I Live)
DeYarmond Edison - My Beautiful Reward
DeYarmond Edison - A Satisfied Mind
DeYarmond Edison - Come and Go With Me (to That Land)
CD3 - That Was Then - Wisconsin - The Mabel Tainter Concert
DeYarmond Edison - Intro
DeYarmond Edison - I Been Drinking
DeYarmond Edison - Down on the Banks of the Ohio
DeYarmond Edison - Silent Signs
DeYarmond Edison - Please Find Me Here
DeYarmond Edison - Abel + Cain
DeYarmond Edison - We
DeYarmond Edison - Will the Circle Be Unbroken?
DeYarmond Edison - Afro Blue
CD4 - That Was Then - Wisconsin - The Mabel Tainter Concert
DeYarmond Edison - Intro
DeYarmond Edison - The Longest Train
DeYarmond Edison - No Depression in Heaven
DeYarmond Edison - Red Shoes
DeYarmond Edison - Song for a Lover (of Long Ago)
DeYarmond Edison - Ain’t No More Cane
DeYarmond Edison - easy
DeYarmond Edison - All Tomorrow’s Parties
DeYarmond Edison - A Satisfied Mind
DeYarmond Edison - Come and Go With Me (to That Land)
