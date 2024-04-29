Kamasi Washington New Song “Get Lit” (Feat. George Clinton and D-Smoke)
Fearless Movement Due Out This Friday via Young
Apr 29, 2024
Photography by Vincent Haycock
Modern jazz icon Kamasi Washington is releasing a new album, Fearless Movement, this Friday via Young. Now he has shared its fourth single, “Get Lit,” which features George Clinton and Inglewood rapper D Smoke. Listen below, followed by Washington’s upcoming tour dates.
Fearless Movement features “The Garden Path,” a new song he shared in 2022. The day after the song was shared, Washington performed it for the first time on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which was also his TV debut. “The Garden Path” was one of our Songs of the Week. When the album was announced, Washington shared its second single, “Prologue,” via a music video. “Prologue” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then he shared its third single, “Dream State,” which features André 3000, who plays flute, and was also one of our Songs of the Week.
Various other musicians contribute vocals to Fearless Movement, including BJ The Chicago Kid and Taj and Ras Austin of Coast Contra (who are the twin sons of California rapper Ras Kass). The album also features regular collaborators Thundercat, Terrace Martin, Patrice Quinn, Brandon Coleman, and DJ Battlecat.
Washington says Fearless Movement is his dance album, but that doesn’t mean he’s switched to electronic music. “It’s not literal,” Washington says in a press release. “Dance is movement and expression, and in a way it’s the same thing as music—expressing your spirit through your body. That’s what this album is pushing.”
Another big influence on this album was the birth of Washington’s daughter a few years ago. She is even featured on the album in that she wrote the melody to the album’s “Asha the First” when she was first experimenting on the piano.
“Being a father means the horizon of your life all of a sudden shows up,” says Washington. “My mortality became more apparent to me, but also my immortality—realizing that my daughter is going to live on and see things that I’m never going to see. I had to become comfortable with this, and that affected the music that I was making.”
Washington’s last album was the acclaimed double album, Heaven and Earth, released in 2018. It was our #1 album of 2018. Read our 2018 cover story interview with Washington.
Washington was also one of the artists on the cover of our 20th Anniversary Issue (Issue 69).
He’s also in the supergroup Dinner Party, alongside Terrace Martin and Robert Glasper, and they released a new album, Enigmatic Society, in 2023.
Kamasi Washington Tour Dates:
May 4—New York, NY—Beacon Theatre
May 5—Philadelphia, PA—Union Transfer
May 7—Toronto, QC—History
May 8—Cincinnati, OH—Ludlow Garage
May 9—Detroit, MI—St. Andrews Hall
May 10—Chicago, IL—Thalia Hall
May 11—St. Paul, MN—Fitzgerald Theater
May 12—Omaha, NB—Slowdown
May 14—Houston, TX—House of Blues Houston
May 15—Dallas, TX—House of Blues Dallas
May 16—San Antonio, TX—Empire Theater
May 17—Austin, TX—Empire Garage
May 30—Vancouver, BC—The Vogue Theatre
May 31—Seattle, WA—The Showbox
June 1—Eugene, OR—McDonald Theatre
June 2—Portland, OR—Crystal Ballroom
June 5—Sacramento, CA—Crest Theatre
June 6—Monterey, CA—Golden State Theatre
June 7—San Francisco, CA—Warfield
June 8—Santa Cruz, CA—The Catalyst
June 9—Solana Beach, CA—Belly Up
June 11—Mesa, AZ—Mesa Arts Center
June 16—Los Angeles, CA—Hollywood Bowl Jazz Fest
July 31—Alexandria, VA—The Birchmere
August 2—Newport, RI—Newport Jazz Festival
October 3—Rome, IT—Roma Jazz Festival / Parco Della Música
October 4—Milan, IT—JAZZMI / Alcatraz
October 6—Barcelona, ES—Barcelona Jazz Festival / Razzmatazz
October 7—Madrid, ES—La Riviera
October 9—Lisbon, PT—Coliseu
October 10—Porto, PT—Hard Club
October 12—Bordeaux, FR—Rocher de Palmer
October 13—Paris, FR—Salle Pleyel
October 15—Manchester, UK—Albert Hall
October 16—London, UK—O2 Academy Brixton
October 17—Cardiff, UK—The Great Hall
October 20—Gateshead, UK—The Glasshouse
October 21—Leeds, UK—Project House
October 22—Glasgow, UK—Barrowland Ballroom
October 23—Dublin, IE—3Olympia Theatre
October 28—Brussels, BE—Bozar
October 29—Zurich, CH—X-TRA
October 31—Lausanne, CH—Jazz Onze+ / Les Docks
November 1—Bologna, IT—Estragon Club
November 3—Warsaw, PL—Stodola
November 4—Krakow, PL—Klub Studio
November 5—Brno, CZ—JAZZFESTBRNO / Sono Centrum
November 6—Munich, DE—Theaterfabrik
November 7—Cologne, DE—Carlswerk Victoria
November 9—Groningen, NL—Rockit / De Oosterpoort
November 10—Amsterdam, NL—Paradiso
November 11—Utrect, NL—TivoliVredenburg
November 13—Berlin, DE—Theater des Westens
November 15—Stockholm, SE—Fållan
November 16—Malmo, SE—Moriska Paviljongen
November 17—Oslo, NO—Den Norske Opera
