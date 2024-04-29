News

Kamasi Washington New Song “Get Lit” (Feat. George Clinton and D-Smoke) Fearless Movement Due Out This Friday via Young

Photography by Vincent Haycock



Modern jazz icon Kamasi Washington is releasing a new album, Fearless Movement, this Friday via Young. Now he has shared its fourth single, “Get Lit,” which features George Clinton and Inglewood rapper D Smoke. Listen below, followed by Washington’s upcoming tour dates.

Fearless Movement features “The Garden Path,” a new song he shared in 2022. The day after the song was shared, Washington performed it for the first time on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which was also his TV debut. “The Garden Path” was one of our Songs of the Week. When the album was announced, Washington shared its second single, “Prologue,” via a music video. “Prologue” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then he shared its third single, “Dream State,” which features André 3000, who plays flute, and was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Various other musicians contribute vocals to Fearless Movement, including BJ The Chicago Kid and Taj and Ras Austin of Coast Contra (who are the twin sons of California rapper Ras Kass). The album also features regular collaborators Thundercat, Terrace Martin, Patrice Quinn, Brandon Coleman, and DJ Battlecat.

Washington says Fearless Movement is his dance album, but that doesn’t mean he’s switched to electronic music. “It’s not literal,” Washington says in a press release. “Dance is movement and expression, and in a way it’s the same thing as music—expressing your spirit through your body. That’s what this album is pushing.”

Another big influence on this album was the birth of Washington’s daughter a few years ago. She is even featured on the album in that she wrote the melody to the album’s “Asha the First” when she was first experimenting on the piano.

“Being a father means the horizon of your life all of a sudden shows up,” says Washington. “My mortality became more apparent to me, but also my immortality—realizing that my daughter is going to live on and see things that I’m never going to see. I had to become comfortable with this, and that affected the music that I was making.”

Washington’s last album was the acclaimed double album, Heaven and Earth, released in 2018. It was our #1 album of 2018. Read our 2018 cover story interview with Washington.

Washington was also one of the artists on the cover of our 20th Anniversary Issue (Issue 69).

He’s also in the supergroup Dinner Party, alongside Terrace Martin and Robert Glasper, and they released a new album, Enigmatic Society, in 2023.

Kamasi Washington Tour Dates:

May 4—New York, NY—Beacon Theatre

May 5—Philadelphia, PA—Union Transfer

May 7—Toronto, QC—History

May 8—Cincinnati, OH—Ludlow Garage

May 9—Detroit, MI—St. Andrews Hall

May 10—Chicago, IL—Thalia Hall

May 11—St. Paul, MN—Fitzgerald Theater

May 12—Omaha, NB—Slowdown

May 14—Houston, TX—House of Blues Houston

May 15—Dallas, TX—House of Blues Dallas

May 16—San Antonio, TX—Empire Theater

May 17—Austin, TX—Empire Garage

May 30—Vancouver, BC—The Vogue Theatre

May 31—Seattle, WA—The Showbox

June 1—Eugene, OR—McDonald Theatre

June 2—Portland, OR—Crystal Ballroom

June 5—Sacramento, CA—Crest Theatre

June 6—Monterey, CA—Golden State Theatre

June 7—San Francisco, CA—Warfield

June 8—Santa Cruz, CA—The Catalyst

June 9—Solana Beach, CA—Belly Up

June 11—Mesa, AZ—Mesa Arts Center

June 16—Los Angeles, CA—Hollywood Bowl Jazz Fest

July 31—Alexandria, VA—The Birchmere

August 2—Newport, RI—Newport Jazz Festival

October 3—Rome, IT—Roma Jazz Festival / Parco Della Música

October 4—Milan, IT—JAZZMI / Alcatraz

October 6—Barcelona, ES—Barcelona Jazz Festival / Razzmatazz

October 7—Madrid, ES—La Riviera

October 9—Lisbon, PT—Coliseu

October 10—Porto, PT—Hard Club

October 12—Bordeaux, FR—Rocher de Palmer

October 13—Paris, FR—Salle Pleyel

October 15—Manchester, UK—Albert Hall

October 16—London, UK—O2 Academy Brixton

October 17—Cardiff, UK—The Great Hall

October 20—Gateshead, UK—The Glasshouse

October 21—Leeds, UK—Project House

October 22—Glasgow, UK—Barrowland Ballroom

October 23—Dublin, IE—3Olympia Theatre

October 28—Brussels, BE—Bozar

October 29—Zurich, CH—X-TRA

October 31—Lausanne, CH—Jazz Onze+ / Les Docks

November 1—Bologna, IT—Estragon Club

November 3—Warsaw, PL—Stodola

November 4—Krakow, PL—Klub Studio

November 5—Brno, CZ—JAZZFESTBRNO / Sono Centrum

November 6—Munich, DE—Theaterfabrik

November 7—Cologne, DE—Carlswerk Victoria

November 9—Groningen, NL—Rockit / De Oosterpoort

November 10—Amsterdam, NL—Paradiso

November 11—Utrect, NL—TivoliVredenburg

November 13—Berlin, DE—Theater des Westens

November 15—Stockholm, SE—Fållan

November 16—Malmo, SE—Moriska Paviljongen

November 17—Oslo, NO—Den Norske Opera

