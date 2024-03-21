News

Kate Clover Shares New Single “Here Comes The Love Bomb” Announces New LP The Apocalypse Dream Due April 5th via SVR

Photography by Allan Wan



Over the past few years, LA-based singer/songwriter Kate Clover has been busy making her way through her local punk scene, evoking garage rock and punk touchstones like X or Germs while lacing her songwriting with plenty of power pop catchiness and vintage pop glamor. She debuted with her 2021 EP, Channel Zero, and quickly followed with her first full-length record, Bleed Your Heart Out, in 2022.

Today, she’s back with news of her upcoming sophomore LP, The Apocalypse Dream, due out April 5th. The record was recorded and produced by Jonah Falco (Fucked Up, Chubby and the Gang, The Chisel) and mixed by Carlos De La Garza (The Linda Lindas, Paramore). She describes the record as “Sonically inspired by 70s punk, power pop, and a bit of The Kinks. Lyrically inspired by Beat poet Charles Plymell. Reflecting on topics such as self-destruction, politics, love, and the desire to find oneself in a world gone mad.” Alongside news of the record, Clover is also sharing its lead single, “Here Comes The Love Bomb,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Here Comes The Love Bomb” sees Clover leaning into her penchant for catchy and blown-out garage rock, turning down the punk bite in favor of infectious hooks. From its opening moments every bit of the song sounds huge. It steadily builds from a propulsive bass line into a towering sing-along chorus, backed by walls of guitars and pop harmonies, bringing the track a hint of new wave melodicism. Finally, the track storms to a close in its final moments with a searing and flashy guitar solo.

Check out the song and accompanying video, directed by Sam Macon, below. The Apocalypse Dream is due out April 5th via SVR. You can also check out a brief Q&A with Clover below.

What was the inspiration behind the “Here Comes The Love Bomb” single? Tell us about the video and how it relates to the single, who directed it?

Being love bombed was the inspiration behind the single. You don’t realize it’s happening until it’s too late. The video is a surreal take on those types of encounters. It was directed by a very talented director, Sam Macon. We shot it and had it completed within one week. VFX and all!

Who are your three favorite artists currently?

I like to listen to new artists all the time and some bands on rotation recently are:

Malavista

Ingrates

Loosey

You mentioned being influenced by beat poet Charles Plymll? What draws you to his work?

His words are in technicolor, they read like music to me. There’s so much life in each sentence he writes. Each poem is its own universe and I’m drawn to writers that create that on a page. He’s a lesser-known beat poet but in my opinion, he’s one of the best.