Katy J Pearson Shares “The Wicker Man” Soundtrack Cover “Fire Leap” (Feat. Wet Leg and Others) Katy J Pearson & Friends Present Songs From The Wicker Man EP Due Out October 31 via Heavenly

Photography by H. Hawkline



Katy J Pearson is releasing a new EP, Katy J Pearson & Friends Present Songs From The Wicker Man, on October 31 via Heavenly. It features covers of songs from the soundtrack to the classic British 1973 horror film The Wicker Man in honor of its 50th anniversary. Now she has shared another track from it, “Fire Leap,” which features Wet Leg, Drug Store Romeos, and Sarah Meth. Listen below.

Paul Giovanni and Magnet (a band purposefully put together for the film and its soundtrack) composed, arranged, and recorded the original soundtrack to The Wicker Man. The soundtrack wasn’t officially released until 1988 (in mono), with an extended stereo version of the soundtrack released in 2002.

Pearson had previously covered the soundtrack’s “Willow’s Song” on her 2022 album, Sound of the Morning, which led to this covers EP. The EP is also included on the new five-disc The Wicker Man 50th Anniversary Collector’s Edition 4K Blu-ray release.

Candy Vincent-Smith of STUDIOCANAL, the company putting out the Blu-ray release, had this to say in a press release: “Introducing a younger audience to the classic films in our library is so important to us, and so we jumped at the chance to work with Katy J Pearson and Heavenly, to breathe new life into The Wicker Man’s iconic soundtrack. This very special EP aims to bring a whole new generation of film and music fans to worship at the feet of this brilliantly scary cult film, in celebration of its 50th Anniversary.”

Read our 2022 interview with Pearson on Sound of the Morning.

Katy J Pearson & Friends Present Songs From The Wicker Man EP Tracklist:

1. Katy J Pearson ft. Drug Store Romeos, Wet Leg and Sarah Meth - Fire Leap

2. Katy J Pearson & Broadside Hacks - Willow’s Song

3. Katy J Pearson & H. Hawkline - Gently Johnny

4. Katy J Pearson & Orbury Common, Bert Ussher - Maypole

5. Katy J Pearson & Broadside Hacks - Lullaby

6. Katy J Pearson & H. Hawkline - Gently Johnny (Stone Club Remix)

7. Katy J Pearson - Willow’s Song (Richard Norris Ritual Mix)

8. Katy J Pearson - Willow’s Song album version

