Katy Kirby Shares Lyric Video for New Song “Hand to Hand” Blue Raspberry Due Out January 26 via ANTI-

Photography by Tonje Thilesen



Katy Kirby is releasing a new album, Blue Raspberry, on January 26 via ANTI-. Now she has shared another song from it, “Hand to Hand,” via a lyric video. Watch and listen below, followed by Kirby’s upcoming tour dates.

Kirby had this to say about the song in a press release: “I wrote this at a moment I was witnessing the gory breakdown of several relationships/couples all at the same time. I don’t really want to invoke the word ‘heteropessimism’ here, but I guess it’s about something like it, or just about commitment in general. It all seems like such an incredibly risky idea? I’m feeling less dark about it these days but I also fell in love with someone recently, so have tried to think about it less.”

Blue Raspberry is Kirby’s first album for ANTI-. Previously she shared its first single, “Cubic Zirconia,” via a music video (it was one of our Songs of the Week). When the album was announced, Kirby shared its second single, “Table.” Its third single was “Party of the Century,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Kirby’s debut album, Cool Dry Place, came out in 2021 via Keeled Scales. Read our review of Cool Dry Place here.

Katy Kirby Tour Dates:

Feb 3 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd#

Feb 4 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle - Back Room#

Feb 5 – Asheville, NC @ Eulogy#

Feb 7 – Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room at Third Man Records#

Feb 8 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Purgatory#

Feb 9 – Jackson, MS @ Hal & Mal’s#

Feb 11 – Dallas, TX @ Sons of Hermann Hall#

Feb 13 – Austin, TX @ The Ballroom#

Feb 15 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress#

Feb 16 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room#

Feb 17 - West Hollywood, CA @ The Roxy Theatre#

Feb 18 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop#

Feb 19 – Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post#

Feb 21 - Portland OR @ Polaris Hall#

Feb 22 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza#

Feb 24 – Boise, ID @ Shrine Basement#

Feb 25 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court#

Feb 27 – Denver, CO @ Hi Dive#

Feb 29 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge#

Mar 1 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry#

Mar 2 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon#

Mar 3 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall#

Mar 5 – Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary#

Mar 6 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Warhol Entrance Space#

Mar 7 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s#

Mar 8 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

# - with Allegra Krieger

