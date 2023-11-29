News

Katy Kirby Shares Lyric Video for New Song “Party of the Century” Blue Raspberry Due Out January 26, 2024 via ANTI-

Photography by Tonje Thilesen



Katy Kirby is releasing a new album, Blue Raspberry, on January 26, 2024 via ANTI-. Now she has shared another song from it, “Party of the Century,” via a lyric video. Watch and listen below, followed by Kirby’s upcoming tour dates.

Kirby had this to say about the song in a press release: “I wrote ‘Party of the Century’ on FaceTime with my friend Christian Lee Hutson, just kinda haphazardly sending lyrics we’d saved in our respective notes. It turned into a sort of slow-danceable, semi-sweet love song about seeking connection when it feels like the chaos is probably never going to stop. It’s kind of also about physics and anti-natalism, and climate change, and also how much we love our friends. When we recorded it, I asked my band to try to make it sound like an Ed Sheeran song, which they refused to do.”

Blue Raspberry is Kirby’s first album for ANTI-. Previously she shared its first single, “Cubic Zirconia,” via a music video (it was one of our Songs of the Week). When the album was announced, Kirby shared its second single, “Table.”

Kirby’s debut album, Cool Dry Place, came out in 2021 via Keeled Scales. Read our review of Cool Dry Place here.

Katy Kirby Tour Dates:

Feb 3 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd#

Feb 4 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle - Back Room#

Feb 5 – Asheville, NC @ Eulogy#

Feb 7 – Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room at Third Man Records#

Feb 8 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Purgatory#

Feb 9 – Jackson, MS @ Hal & Mal’s#

Feb 11 – Dallas, TX @ Sons of Hermann Hall#

Feb 13 – Austin, TX @ The Ballroom#

Feb 15 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress#

Feb 16 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room#

Feb 17 - West Hollywood, CA @ The Roxy Theatre#

Feb 18 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop#

Feb 19 – Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post#

Feb 21 - Portland OR @ Polaris Hall#

Feb 22 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza#

Feb 24 – Boise, ID @ Shrine Basement#

Feb 25 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court#

Feb 27 – Denver, CO @ Hi Dive#

Feb 29 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge#

Mar 1 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry#

Mar 2 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon#

Mar 3 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall#

Mar 5 – Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary#

Mar 6 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Warhol Entrance Space#

Mar 7 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s#

Mar 8 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

# - with Allegra Krieger

