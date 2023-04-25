Kevin Morby Announces New Album, Shares “This Is a Photograph II” and “Five Easy Pieces Revisited”
More Photographs (A Continuum) Due Out May 26 via Dead Oceans
Apr 25, 2023
Photography by Katie Crutchfield
Kevin Morby has announced More Photographs (A Continuum), a companion release to his 2022 album This Is a Photograph, and shared two new tracks from it: “This Is a Photograph II” and “Five Easy Pieces Revisited.” More Photographs (A Continuum) is due out May 26 via Dead Oceans and features six new songs alongside three re-imaginings of This Is a Photograph songs. Check out “This Is a Photograph II” and “Five Easy Pieces Revisited” below, followed by the collection’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as Morby’s upcoming tour dates.
“If This Is a Photograph is a house that you have been living inside of,” says Morby in a press release, “then More Photographs is, perhaps, the same home just experienced differently. As if you, its inhabitant, have taken a tab of something psychedelic and now, suddenly, you’ve replaced your eyeglasses with kaleidoscopes.”
Morby adds: “With every collection of songs, I feel I have to cast them out of me before moving onto the next project, and here I knew that what I had begun with This Is a Photograph was not finished. Releasing this collection is me tying a bow on that time and place in my creative life.”
The collection includes “Bittersweet, Tennessee,” a new song Morby shared last September that featured Nashville singer-songwriter Erin Rae.
This Is a Photograph came out in May 2022 via Dead Oceans. It was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2022.
In January, Morby released a new soundtrack album, Music From Montana Story, and also shared a music video for one of its songs, “Like a Flower.”
Pick up our My Favorite Movie print issue to read a joint interview between Morby and actor Jason Schwartzman about the movie Rushmore, which Schwartzman starred in and is Morby’s favorite film. The issue is currently 40% off and available here.
Morby’s previous studio album, Sundowner, came out in 2020 via Dead Oceans.
Read our interview with Morby on his 2017 album City Music, along with our City Music Track-by-Track interview with him.
More Photographs (A Continuum) Tracklist:
1. This Is a Photograph II
2. Triumph
3. Bittersweet, Tennessee
4. Going To Prom
5. Lion Tamer
6. A Song For Katie
7. Five Easy Pieces Revisited
8. Mickey Mantle’s Autograph
9. Kingdom of Broken Hearts
Kevin Morby Tour Dates:
Fri. June 2 - Aarhus, DK @ Northside Festival
Sat. June 3 - Malmö, SW @ Plan B
Mon. June 5 - Manchester, UK @ New Century
Tue. June 6 - Bristol, UK @ SWX
Wed. June 7 - London, UK @ Roundhouse
Fri. June 9 - Gent, BE @ Vooruit
Fri. June 9 - Sun. June 11 - Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret
Mon. June 12 - Zurich, CH @ Dynamo Saal
Tue. June 13 - Milan, IT @ Giardino Della Triennale
Wed. June 14 - Ferrara, IT @ Ferrara Sotto Le Stelle
Thur. June 15 - Munich, DE @ Strom
Fri. June 16 - Sun. Jun 18 - Vilnius, LI @ 8 Festival
Fri. June 16 - Dresden, DE @ Beatpol
Mon. June 19 - Warsaw, PL @ Proxima
Tue. June 20 - Poznan, PL @ Tama
Wed. June 21 - Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater
Fri. June 23 - Vienna, AU @ Akzent
Sat. June 24 - Krakow, PL @ Kwadrat
Sun. June 25 - Budapest, HU @ Akvárium Klub
Tue. June 27 - Ljubljana, SL @ Kino Siska
Wed. June 28 - Geneva, CH @ Usine
Fri. June 30 - Paris, FR @ Days Off Festival
Sat. July 1 - Petit Couronne, FR @ Theatre de Verdure
Sun. July 2 - La Rochelle, FR @ La Sirene
Mon. July 3 - Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini
Wed. July 5 - Lisboa, PT @ LAV
Thur. July 6 - Porto, PT @ Hard Club
Fri. July 7 - Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
Sat. July 8 - Six-Fours-les-Plages, FR @ Pointu Festival
Aug. 25- Aug. 27 - Tisbury, MA @ Beach Road Weekend
Sun. Aug. 27 - Rockville Centre, NY @ Madison Theatre at Molloy University
Sun. Oct. 1 - Sapphire Coast, AUS @ Wanderer Festival
Sat. Dec. 2 - Riviera Maya, MX @ Wilco’s Sky Blue Sky
