News

All





Kevin Morby Announces New Album, Shares “This Is a Photograph II” and “Five Easy Pieces Revisited” More Photographs (A Continuum) Due Out May 26 via Dead Oceans

Photography by Katie Crutchfield



Kevin Morby has announced More Photographs (A Continuum), a companion release to his 2022 album This Is a Photograph, and shared two new tracks from it: “This Is a Photograph II” and “Five Easy Pieces Revisited.” More Photographs (A Continuum) is due out May 26 via Dead Oceans and features six new songs alongside three re-imaginings of This Is a Photograph songs. Check out “This Is a Photograph II” and “Five Easy Pieces Revisited” below, followed by the collection’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as Morby’s upcoming tour dates.

“If This Is a Photograph is a house that you have been living inside of,” says Morby in a press release, “then More Photographs is, perhaps, the same home just experienced differently. As if you, its inhabitant, have taken a tab of something psychedelic and now, suddenly, you’ve replaced your eyeglasses with kaleidoscopes.”

Morby adds: “With every collection of songs, I feel I have to cast them out of me before moving onto the next project, and here I knew that what I had begun with This Is a Photograph was not finished. Releasing this collection is me tying a bow on that time and place in my creative life.”

The collection includes “Bittersweet, Tennessee,” a new song Morby shared last September that featured Nashville singer-songwriter Erin Rae.

This Is a Photograph came out in May 2022 via Dead Oceans. It was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2022.

In January, Morby released a new soundtrack album, Music From Montana Story, and also shared a music video for one of its songs, “Like a Flower.”

Pick up our My Favorite Movie print issue to read a joint interview between Morby and actor Jason Schwartzman about the movie Rushmore, which Schwartzman starred in and is Morby’s favorite film. The issue is currently 40% off and available here.

Morby’s previous studio album, Sundowner, came out in 2020 via Dead Oceans.

Read our interview with Morby on his 2017 album City Music, along with our City Music Track-by-Track interview with him.

More Photographs (A Continuum) Tracklist:

1. This Is a Photograph II

2. Triumph

3. Bittersweet, Tennessee

4. Going To Prom

5. Lion Tamer

6. A Song For Katie

7. Five Easy Pieces Revisited

8. Mickey Mantle’s Autograph

9. Kingdom of Broken Hearts

Kevin Morby Tour Dates:

Fri. June 2 - Aarhus, DK @ Northside Festival

Sat. June 3 - Malmö, SW @ Plan B

Mon. June 5 - Manchester, UK @ New Century

Tue. June 6 - Bristol, UK @ SWX

Wed. June 7 - London, UK @ Roundhouse

Fri. June 9 - Gent, BE @ Vooruit

Fri. June 9 - Sun. June 11 - Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret

Mon. June 12 - Zurich, CH @ Dynamo Saal

Tue. June 13 - Milan, IT @ Giardino Della Triennale

Wed. June 14 - Ferrara, IT @ Ferrara Sotto Le Stelle

Thur. June 15 - Munich, DE @ Strom

Fri. June 16 - Sun. Jun 18 - Vilnius, LI @ 8 Festival

Fri. June 16 - Dresden, DE @ Beatpol

Mon. June 19 - Warsaw, PL @ Proxima

Tue. June 20 - Poznan, PL @ Tama

Wed. June 21 - Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater

Fri. June 23 - Vienna, AU @ Akzent

Sat. June 24 - Krakow, PL @ Kwadrat

Sun. June 25 - Budapest, HU @ Akvárium Klub

Tue. June 27 - Ljubljana, SL @ Kino Siska

Wed. June 28 - Geneva, CH @ Usine

Fri. June 30 - Paris, FR @ Days Off Festival

Sat. July 1 - Petit Couronne, FR @ Theatre de Verdure

Sun. July 2 - La Rochelle, FR @ La Sirene

Mon. July 3 - Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini

Wed. July 5 - Lisboa, PT @ LAV

Thur. July 6 - Porto, PT @ Hard Club

Fri. July 7 - Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

Sat. July 8 - Six-Fours-les-Plages, FR @ Pointu Festival

Aug. 25- Aug. 27 - Tisbury, MA @ Beach Road Weekend

Sun. Aug. 27 - Rockville Centre, NY @ Madison Theatre at Molloy University

Sun. Oct. 1 - Sapphire Coast, AUS @ Wanderer Festival

Sat. Dec. 2 - Riviera Maya, MX @ Wilco’s Sky Blue Sky

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.