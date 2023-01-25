Kevin Morby Releases New Soundtrack Album, Shares “Like a Flower” Video, and Announces Tour Dates
Music From Montana Story Out Now via Dead Oceans; Stream It Here
Jan 25, 2023
Photography by Chantal Anderson
Kevin Morby has released a new soundtrack album, Music From Montana Story, and also shared a music video for one of its songs, “Like a Flower.” He has also announced some new tour dates. Stream the album and watch the video below, followed by the tour dates.
Montana Story, which is distributed by Bleecker Street/Stage 6 Films, is a film from 2021 and is available to stream on Showtime (as well as other SVOD platforms). Scott McGehee and David Siegel wrote, directed, and produced the film.
A press release descibes Montana Story in greater detail: “The film is a neo-Western that tells the story of two estranged siblings (Haley Lu Richardson, Owen Teague) who return home to the family ranch they once knew and loved, confronting deep and bitter secrets in the process. It’s a human-scaled story set against a mythic American backdrop—Montana’s Big Sky Country, sprawling with vast outdoor spaces and lonesome homes.”
Morby had this to say in the press release: “It has long been a dream of mine to one day score a film and with Montana Story I couldn’t have asked for a more perfect film to do so. Against wide open landscapes the film is patiently and masterfully captured and it was my job, alongside my collaborator Rob Barbato, to write a score with as much beauty and depth as the film itself. I’m so proud of how everything turned out and am forever grateful to directors Scott McGehee and David Siegel for bringing me on.”
Morby’s newest album, This Is a Photograph, came out in May 2022 via Dead Oceans. It was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2022. In September he shared the new song, “Bittersweet, TN,” which featured Nashville singer-songwriter Erin Rae.
Pick up our My Favorite Movie print issue to read a joint interview between Morby and actor Jason Schwartzman about the movie Rushmore, which Schwartzman starred in.
His previous studio album, Sundowner, came out in 2020 via Dead Oceans.
Read our interview with Morby on his 2017 album City Music, along with our City Music Track-by-Track interview with him.
Kevin Morby Tour Dates:
Sat. Feb. 25 - New York, NY @ The Piano Recital at Carnegie Hall
Sat. Apr. 1 - Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival
Sun. Apr. 2 - Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
Mon. Apr. 3 - Evanston, IL @ SPACE
Tue. Apr. 4 - Evanston, IL @ SPACE
Thu. Apr. 6 - Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
Fri. Apr. 7 - Kansas City, KS @ recordBar
Sat. Apr. 8 - Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Music Festival
Sun. Apr. 9 - Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barn
Sat. June 3 - Malmö, SW @ Plan B
Mon. June 5 - Manchester, UK @ New Century
Tue. June 6 - Bristol, UK @ SWX
Wed. June 7 - London, UK @ Roundhouse
Fri. June 9 - Gent, BE @ Vooruit
Mon. June 12 - Zurich, CH @ Dynamo Saal
Tue. June 13 - Milan, IT @ Giardino Della Triennale
Wed. June 14 - Ferrara, IT @ Ferrara Sotto Le Stelle
Thur. June 15 - Munich, DE @ Strom
Fri. June 16 - Dresden, DE @ Beatpol
Mon. June 19 - Warsaw, PL @ Proxima
Tue. June 20 - Poznan, PL @ Tama
Wed. June 21 - Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater
Fri. June 23 - Vienna, AU @ Akzent
Sat. June 24 - Krakow, PL @ Kwadrat
Sun. June 25 - Budapest, HU @ Akvárium Klub
Tue. June 27 - Ljubljana, SL @ Kino Siska
Wed. June 28 - Geneva, CH @ Usine
Sun. July 2 - La Rochelle, FR @ La Sirene
Mon. July 3 - Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini
Wed. July 5 - Lisboa, PT @ LAV
Thur. July 6 - Porto, PT @ Hard Club
Aug. 25- Aug. 27 - Tisbury, MA @ Beach Road Weekend
