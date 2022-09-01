 Khruangbin and Vieux Farka Touré Share New Single “Tongo Barra” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, September 1st, 2022  
Subscribe

Khruangbin and Vieux Farka Touré Share New Single “Tongo Barra”

Ali Due Out September 23 via Dead Oceans

Aug 31, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Jackie Lee Young
Bookmark and Share


Khruangbin and Malian guitarist Vieux Farka Touré have shared a new single, “Tongo Barra.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Ali, which will be out on September 23 via Dead Oceans. Listen below.

The album is a tribute to Touré’s late father, Grammy Award-winning musician Ali Farka Touré. Upon its announcement, Khruangbin and Touré shared its lead single, “Savanne.”

Khruangbin’s last album, Mordechai, came out in 2020. We interviewed them for Issue 67 of our print magazine, where they discussed the album. You can read it here.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent