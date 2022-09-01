News

Khruangbin and Vieux Farka Touré Share New Single “Tongo Barra” Ali Due Out September 23 via Dead Oceans

Photography by Jackie Lee Young



Khruangbin and Malian guitarist Vieux Farka Touré have shared a new single, “Tongo Barra.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Ali, which will be out on September 23 via Dead Oceans. Listen below.

The album is a tribute to Touré’s late father, Grammy Award-winning musician Ali Farka Touré. Upon its announcement, Khruangbin and Touré shared its lead single, “Savanne.”

Khruangbin’s last album, Mordechai, came out in 2020. We interviewed them for Issue 67 of our print magazine, where they discussed the album. You can read it here.

