Khruangbin Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “A Love International”
A LA SALA Due Out April 5 via Dead Oceans/Night Time Stories Ltd.
Jan 16, 2024
Photography by David Black
Khruangbin have announced a new album, A LA SALA, and shared its first single, “A Love International,” via a music video. A LA SALA is due out April 5 on Dead Oceans in partnership with Night Time Stories Ltd. Scott Dungate directed the “A Love International” video. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.
Khruangbin’s last regular album, Mordechai, came out in 2020. Read our interview with them about it here.
In 2022 Khruangbin teamed up with Malian guitarist Vieux Farka Touré for the collaborative album, Ali.
A LA SALA Tracklist:
1. Fifteen Fifty-Three
2. May Ninth
3. Ada Jean
4. Farolim de Felgueiras
5. Pon Pón
6. Todavía Viva
7. Juegos y Nubes
8. Hold Me Up (Thank You)
9. Caja de la Sala
10. Three From Two
11. A Love International
12. Les Petits Gris
