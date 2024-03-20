News

Khruangbin Share New Song “Pon Pón” A LA SALA Due Out April 5 via Dead Oceans/Night Time Stories Ltd.

Photography by David Black



Khruangbin are releasing a new album, A LA SALA, on April 5 on Dead Oceans in partnership with Night Time Stories Ltd. Now they have shared its third single, “Pon Pón.” Listen below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Previously Khruangbin shared the album’s first single, “A Love International,” via a music video. “A Love International” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its second single, “May Ninth,” via an animated music video. “May Ninth” was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Khruangbin’s last regular album, Mordechai, came out in 2020. Read our interview with them about it here.

In 2022 Khruangbin teamed up with Malian guitarist Vieux Farka Touré for the collaborative album, Ali.

Khruangbin Tour Dates:

4/14/24 - Coachella - Indio, CA

4/16/24 - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park - San Diego, CA*

4/18/24 - Alex Madonna Expo Center - San Luis Obispo, CA*

4/19/24 - Alex Madonna Expo Center - San Luis Obispo, CA*

4/21/24 - Coachella - Indio, CA

4/23/24 - Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas, NV *

4/24/24 - Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas, NV *

4/26/24 - Revel - Albuquerque, NM *

4/27/24 - Revel - Albuquerque, NM *

5/21/24 - The Met - Philadelphia, PA ^

5/22/24 - The Met - Philadelphia, PA ^

5/23/24 - The Met - Philadelphia, PA ^

5/25/24 - Boston Calling - Boston, MA

5/26/24 - Saratoga Performing Arts Center - Saratoga Springs, NY ^

5/28/24 - Rockin’ at the Buffalo AKG - Buffalo, NY ^

5/29/24 - Jacob’s Pavillion - Cleveland, OH ^

5/31/24 - History - Toronto, ON ^

6/1/24 - History - Toronto, ON ^

6/2/24 - History - Toronto, ON ^

6/4/24 -The Masonic Temple Theatre - Detroit, MI ^

6/5/24 - KEMBA Live! - Columbus, OH ^

6/7/24 - The Salt Shed - Chicago, IL ^

6/8/24 - The Salt Shed - Chicago, IL ^

6/9/24 - The Salt Shed - Chicago, IL ^

6/11/24 - Red Hat Amphitheater - Raleigh, NC ^

6/12/24 - ExploreAsheville.com Arena - Asheville, NC ^

6/14/24 - Bonnaroo - Manchester, TN

7/4/24 - Roskilde Festival - Roskilde, Denmark

7/6/24 - Werchter Festival - Werchter, Belgium

7/7/24 - Down The Rabbit Hole - Ewijk, The Netherlands

7/10/24 - Jardin Sonore - Vitrolles, France

7/11/24 - Musilac Festival - Aix-les-Bains, France

7/12/24 – Bilbao BBK - Bilbao, Spain

7/13/24 - Nos Alive Festival - Lisbon, Portugal

7/16/24 - Zagreb SRC Salata - Zagreb, Croatia

7/17/24 - Metastadt Open Air - Vienna, Austria

7/18/24 - Colours of Ostrava - Ostrava, Czech Republic

7/20/24 - Electric Castle - Bontida, Romania

7/23/24 - Paleo Festival - Nyon, Switzerland

7/24/24 - Luzern Live Festival - Lucerne, Switzerland

7/26/24 - Latitude Festival - Suffolk, UK

8/14/24 - Greek Theatre - Berkeley, CA %

8/15/24 - Greek Theatre - Berkeley, CA %

8/16/24 - Greek Theatre - Berkeley, CA %

8/18/24 - Edgefield - Troutdale, OR %

8/19/24 - Edgefield - Troutdale, OR %

8/21/24 - Kettlehouse Amphitheater - Bonner, MT %

8/22/24 - Kettlehouse Amphitheater - Bonner, MT %

8/24/24 - Granary Live - Salt Lake City, UT %

8/26/24 - Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO %

8/27/24 - Red Rocks - Morrison, CO %

8/28/24 - Red Rocks - Morrison, CO %

9/20/24 - Forest Hills Tennis Stadium - New York, NY +

9/21/24 - Forest Hills Tennis Stadium - New York, NY +

9/23/24 - The Anthem - Washington, DC $

9/24/24 - The Anthem - Washington, DC $

10/2/24 - The Factory - St.Louis, MO $

10/3/24 - The Factory - St.Louis, MO $

10/9/24 - Saenger Theatre - New Orleans, LA $

10/10/24 - Saenger Theatre - New Orleans, LA $

10/31/24 - AFAS - Amsterdam, The Netherlands %

11/1/24 - AFAS - Amsterdam, The Netherlands %

11/2/24 - Lotto - Antwerp, Belgium %

11/4/24 - L’Olympia - Paris, France %

11/5/24 - L’Olympia - Paris, France %

11/7/24 - Tempodrom - Berlin, Germany %

11/11/24 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz %

11/12/24 - Halle 662 - Zurich, Switzerland %

11/15/24 - OVO Hydro - Glasgow, UK %

11/17/24 - Apollo - Manchester, UK %

11/18/24 - Apollo - Manchester, UK %

11/20/24 - Eventim Apollo - London, UK %

11/21/24 - Eventim Apollo - London, UK %

11/22/24 - Eventim Apollo - London, UK %

11/24/24 - 3 Arena - Dublin, Ireland %



* w/ Hermano Gutiérrez

^ w/ John Carroll Kirby

% w/ Peter Cat Recording Co.

+ w/ Men I Trust

$ w/ Arooj Aftab

