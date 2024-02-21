News

Khruangbin Share Video for New Song “May Ninth” A LA SALA Due Out April 5 via Dead Oceans/Night Time Stories Ltd.

Photography by David Black



Khruangbin are releasing a new album, A LA SALA, on April 5 on Dead Oceans in partnership with Night Time Stories Ltd. Now they have shared its second single, “May Ninth,” via an animated music video. Jenny Lucia Mascia and Jeremy Higgins directed the video. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates, including some newly announced shows.

Previously Khruangbin shared the album’s first single, “A Love International,” via a music video. “A Love International” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Khruangbin’s last regular album, Mordechai, came out in 2020. Read our interview with them about it here.

In 2022 Khruangbin teamed up with Malian guitarist Vieux Farka Touré for the collaborative album, Ali.

Khruangbin Tour Dates:

4/14/24 - Coachella - Indio, CA

4/18/24 - Alex Madonna Expo Center - San Luis Obispo, CA*

4/19/24 - Alex Madonna Expo Center - San Luis Obispo, CA*

4/21/24 - Coachella - Indio, CA

4/23/24 - Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas, NV *

4/24/24 - Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas, NV *

4/26/24 - Revel - Albuquerque, NM *

4/27/24 - Revel - Albuquerque, NM *

5/21/24 - The Met - Philadelphia, PA ^

5/22/24 - The Met - Philadelphia, PA ^

5/23/24 - The Met - Philadelphia, PA ^

5/25/24 - Boston Calling - Boston, MA

5/26/24 - Saratoga Performing Arts Center - Saratoga Springs, NY ^

5/28/24 - Rockin’ At The Knox - Buffalo, NY ^

5/29/24 - Jacob’s Pavillion - Cleveland, OH ^

5/31/24 - History - Toronto, ON ^

6/1/24 - History - Toronto, ON ^

6/2/24 - History - Toronto, ON ^

6/4/24 -The Masonic Temple Theatre - Detroit, MI ^

6/7/24 - The Salt Shed - Chicago, IL

6/8/24 - The Salt Shed - Chicago, IL ^

6/9/24 - The Salt Shed - Chicago, IL ^

6/11/24 - Red Hat Amphitheater - Raleigh, NC

6/14/24 - Bonnaroo - Manchester, TN

7/4/24 - Roskilde Festival - Roskilde, DK

7/6/24 - Werchter Festival - Werchter, BE

7/7/24 - Down The Rabbit Hole - Ewijk, NE

7/10/24 - Jardin Sonore - Vitrolles, FR

7/11/24 - Musilac Festival - Aix-les-Bains, FR

7/12/24 - Bilbao BBK - Bilbao, ES

7/13/24 - Nos Alive Festival - Lisbon, PT

7/16/24 - Zagreb SRC Salata - Zagreb, HR

7/17/24 - Metastadt Open Air - Vienna, AT

7/18/24 - Colours of Ostrava - Ostrava, CZ

7/20/24 - Electric Castle - Bontida, RO

7/24/24 - Luzern Live Festival - Lucerne, CH

7/26/24 - Latitude Festival - Suffolk, UK

8/14/24 - Greek Theatre - Berkeley, CA %

8/15/24 - Greek Theatre - Berkeley, CA %

8/16/24 - Greek Theatre - Berkeley, CA %

8/18/24 - Edgefield - Troutdale, OR %

8/19/24 - Edgefield - Troutdale, OR %

8/21/24 - Kettlehouse - Bonner, MT %

8/22/24 - Kettlehouse - Bonner, MT %

8/24/24 - Granary Live - Salt Lake City, UT %

8/26/24 - Red Rocks - Morrison, CO &

8/27/24 - Red Rocks - Morrison, CO &

8/28/24 - Red Rocks - Morrison, CO %

9/20/24 - Forest Hills Tennis Stadium - New York, New York +

9/21/24 - Forest Hills Tennis Stadium - New York, New York +

9/23/24 - The Anthem - Washington, DC $

9/24/24 - The Anthem - Washington, DC $

10/2/24 - The Factory - St.Louis, MO $

10/3/24 - The Factory - St.Louis, MO $

10/9/24 - Saenger Theatre - New Orleans, LA $

10/10/24 - Saenger Theatre - New Orleans, LA $



* w/ Hermano Gutiérrez

^ w/ John Carroll Kirby

% w/ Peter Cat Recording Co.

+ w/ Men I Trust

$ w/ Arooj Aftab

