News

All





Kibi James Shares New Single “Bender” Debut LP, delusions Out August 25th via Bayonet Records





Atlanta-based indie outfit Kibi James is the project of longtime friends Mari (guitar, keys), MJ Corless (bass) and Pomi Abebe (drums). The band formed in 2018 and debuted in 2019 with their EP, Azúcar, listing as inspiration the blissful and pastel side of ‘90s indie pop. Following that EP, the band officially stepped into the studio for the first time, co-producing with Drew Vandenberg (Faye Webster, SPELLLING, Toro y Moi) on their forthcoming full-length debut album, delusions.

Delusions pulls equally from the band’s lush and evocative aesthetic and from their collective ethos, with the band offering dreamy tributes to the connection and security they’ve found within each other and their community. “For artists trying to survive in this capitalist world, I think some level of delusion is necessary,” says MJ of the album title. “We’re proud of where we come from and where we’re headed. We’re absolutely going to keep these delusions going.”

The band announced the album with their lead single, “go outside,” followed by last month’s “fuerza.” Today, they’re back with another new track, “bender.”

With “bender,” the band lean even further into their sweet and blissful side, knitting the track together with some warm ukelele chords, upbeat rhythms, and wistful vocal harmonies. As airy synth passages play in the margins, the band crafts a joyous reverie, imagining lazy afternoons spent with someone you love in the aftermath of a cathartic bender: “I want to spend the afternoon / Mattress in the living room with you / Delusions of grandeur / A necessary bender.”

As the band explains, “‘bender’ is the anthem of our album. It’s a shared delusion that feels like an invitation. It’s like a culmination of all the best parts of a bender with your friends. Pure bliss.”

Check out the song and video below. Delusions is out everywhere on August 25th via Bayonet Records.

<p>