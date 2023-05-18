Kieran Hebden (aka Four Tet) and William Tyler Team Up for New 10-Minute Song “Darkness, Darkness”
Single Out on Vinyl June 30 via Psychic Hotline
May 18, 2023
Photography by Sean Cook
Kieran Hebden (aka Four Tet) has teamed up with guitarist William Tyler for the 10-minute new song “Darkness Darkness.” It is the latest installment in the single series by Psychic Hotline (the record label founded by Sylvan Esso). “Darkness Darkness” will be released on 12-inch vinyl on June 30, with a song called “No Service” as the B-side. Listen to “Darkness Darkness” below.
Hebden is a prolific British electronic musician. As Four Tet he recently teamed up with Skrillex and Fred Again. The trio filled in for Frank Ocean as one of the headliners during the second weekend of Coachella. Tyler is a Nashville-based guitarist and composer. In March he released the live album Secret Stratosphere, credited to William Tyler & The Impossible Truth and put out on Merge.
Previous installments in the Psychic Hotline singles series have included Hand Habits’ “Greatest Weapon” b/w “Under the Water,” Ethan Gruska and Bon Iver’s “So Unimportant,” Flock of Dimes’ “Pure Love” b/w “Time,” Anjimile’s “Ever New,” and “Province” (a cover of the TV on the Radio song by Bartees Strange, Ohmme, and Eric Slick).
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Blur Announce New Album, Share New Song “The Narcissist” (News) — Blur, Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon, Dave Rowntree
- Lost Under Heaven Share New Song “I Surrender” and Album Trailer (News) — Lost Under Heaven
- Kieran Hebden (aka Four Tet) and William Tyler Team Up for New 10-Minute Song “Darkness, Darkness” (News) — Four Tet, Kieran Hebden, William Tyler, Psychic Hotline, Sylvan Esso
- MAN ON MAN Share Two New Songs: “Take It From Me” and “Hush” (Featuring J Mascis of Dinosaur Jr.) (News) — MAN ON MAN, J Mascis, Dinosaur Jr.
- King Krule Shares Self-Directed Video for New Song “If Only It Was Warmth” (News) — King Krule
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.