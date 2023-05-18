 Kieran Hebden (aka Four Tet) and William Tyler Team Up for New 10-Minute Song “Darkness, Darkness” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, May 18th, 2023  
Kieran Hebden (aka Four Tet) and William Tyler Team Up for New 10-Minute Song “Darkness, Darkness”

Single Out on Vinyl June 30 via Psychic Hotline

May 18, 2023 By Mark Redfern Photography by Sean Cook
Kieran Hebden (aka Four Tet) has teamed up with guitarist William Tyler for the 10-minute new song “Darkness Darkness.” It is the latest installment in the single series by Psychic Hotline (the record label founded by Sylvan Esso). “Darkness Darkness” will be released on 12-inch vinyl on June 30, with a song called “No Service” as the B-side. Listen to “Darkness Darkness” below.

Hebden is a prolific British electronic musician. As Four Tet he recently teamed up with Skrillex and Fred Again. The trio filled in for Frank Ocean as one of the headliners during the second weekend of Coachella. Tyler is a Nashville-based guitarist and composer. In March he released the live album Secret Stratosphere, credited to William Tyler & The Impossible Truth and put out on Merge.

Previous installments in the Psychic Hotline singles series have included Hand Habits’ “Greatest Weapon” b/w “Under the Water,” Ethan Gruska and Bon Iver’s “So Unimportant,” Flock of Dimes’ “Pure Love” b/w “Time,” Anjimile’s “Ever New,” and “Province” (a cover of the TV on the Radio song by Bartees Strange, Ohmme, and Eric Slick).

