News

All





Kieran Hebden and William Tyler Share New Song “No Services” Out Now on Vinyl via Psychic Hotline

Photography by Sean Cook



Kieran Hebden (aka Four Tet) has teamed up with guitarist William Tyler to share their new song “No Services,” which is the latest installment in the single series by Psychic Hotline (the record label founded by Sylvan Esso). “No Services” follows the previously-released sprawling A-side, “Darkness, Darkness.” The two songs are now available on 12-inch vinyl.



Previous installments in the Psychic Hotline singles series have included Hand Habits’ “Greatest Weapon” b/w “Under the Water,” Ethan Gruska and Bon Iver’s “So Unimportant,” Flock of Dimes’ “Pure Love” b/w “Time,” Anjimile’s “Ever New,” and “Province” (a cover of the TV on the Radio song by Bartees Strange, Ohmme, and Eric Slick).



“Darkness, Darkness” was also featured on our Songs of the Week.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.