Killer Mike Announces New Album, Shares New Song “Don’t Let the Devil” (Feat EL-P and thankugoodsir) MICHAEL Due Out June 16

Photography by Jonathan Mannion



Killer Mike of Run the Jewels has announced a new solo album, simply titled MICHAEL, and shared a new song from it, “Don’t Let the Devil,” which features his Run the Jewels bandmate EL-P and thankugoodsir. MICHAEL is due out June 16. Check out “Don’t Let the Devil” below. The album’s tracklist and cover artwork have yet to be shared.

A press release says MICHAEL is “his most autobiographical and independent album to date.” Mike adds: “RTJ is the X-Men, this is my Logan.”

“Don’t Let the Devil” features production from No I.D., EL-P, and Little Shalimar.

Last year Killer Mike shared the new song “Run,” a collaboration with Young Thug with a video features an opening monologue by Dave Chappelle. “Run” is expected to be on MICHAEL.

Killer Mike’s last solo album was 2012’s R.A.P. Music. Run the Jewels’ most recent album, RTJ4, came out in 2020 via Jewel Runners/BMG.

